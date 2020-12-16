SSSolutions: Token Liquidity Generation Event — WSSS — sBridge
SSSolutions invites the public to join their ongoing liquidity generation event.NEW YORK, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Software Solutions invites the public to their ongoing WSSS token ‘Liquidity Generation Event’, which was announced on the 1st of December 2020, at 10:00 am UTC.
The proceeds from this event will be used for the initial liquidity on Uniswap along with project development funds.
SSS has joined the ‘Wrapped’ token application platform and will use WSSS as its token name. This development brings much needed interoperability. A cross-chain bridge named sBridge will be built so SSS holders will be able to lock SSS into the cross-chain protocol and claim WSSS. By doing so, users will be able to trade WSSS on Uniswap thereby allowing them to interact with the Ethereum ecosystem and provide liquidity to WSSS. The sBridge will commence as soon as WSSS has been launched on Uniswap according to our 2021 roadmap.
Every WSSS will be asset-backed with SSS at a 5:1 ratio, unlike BTC and WBTC being at 1:1. The initial supply being made available to the public is asset-backed in an SSS custodial address (Locked Pre-mine).
The sBridge will allow seamless asset swaps to current and new holders of both SSS and WSSS and the ability to interact with Ethereum Ecosystem using various DeFi toolsets. WSSS will allow you to provide liquidity on Uniswap in which you will be rewarded a percentage for every transaction. One point to note is when tokens/coins are being swapped and locked into the protocol it will add to the total value locked of each coin/token.
SSS is one of the first projects that has announced its intention to enter the Ethereum space having a staking and masternode (SSS Node) background, further enhancing its reputation.
- Token Distribution:
Total Supply: 2,800,000
Liquidity Generation Event: 125,000
-Liquidity Generation Event:
Softcap: 20 ETH
Hardcap: 50 ETH
Min Eth: 0.25 ETH
Max Eth: 5 ETH
- Uniswap Liquidity: 60% Locked
- Project Development: 40%
- WSSS Price:
Liquidity Generation Event Price: 0.0004 ETH
Uniswap Launch Price: 0.0005 ETH
- Asset Backing: SSS:WSSS 5:1
It is also worth mentioning that SSSolutions has announced a new exchange listing. SSS token is now listed on Crex24. Crex24 is a growing cryptocurrency exchange that was launched in 2017 in the wake of the growing popularity of digital currencies.
About Simple Software Solution: SSSolutions is a software company with a renowned team of developers that focuses on designing and building enterprise-ready products that are secure and simple. The products enable the transfer of value across an accessible and standardized ecosystem that is secure, flexible, and scalable. They provide blockchain-related solutions and services that have real value, are easily understood, and are easily utilized by ordinary consumers and investors.
