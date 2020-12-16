NewsCrypto App: The Next Generation Crypto App
NewsCrypto launches the beta release of their most awaited crypto app.INGOLSTADT, GERMANY, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newscrypto has launched its latest product - an application that allows its users to track crypto prices and portfolios, get 24/7 market updates, follow live token trends, and play crypto-based games under one platform. The application comes handy for investors who love tracking their cryptocurrencies on the go as they are able to track over 6000 cryptocurrencies while getting personalized live market information on price changes of their preferred cryptocurrencies.
If you are looking for the most straightforward way to monitor all crypto information in one place, then NewsCrypto is just the go-to application for you. Be among the first lucky people to try out this awesome application and download it either on Android or IOS.
With a smooth user interface, ad-free accessibility, and community interactive features such as price predictions, crypto gamification, and daily sentiment voting, the NewsCrypto application stands out amongst other crypto tracker apps.
The app also has a credit system that rewards users for participating in the community. The NewsCrypto native token will be integrated into the app with the hard launch. Users can earn credits with activities such as a referral program, participating in community predictions and playing games. These credits will enable you to unlock special app features and user-interactive options.
NewsCrypto allows you to track multiple portfolios all in one place using either manual or synchronized options. It also enables you to analyze your portfolio on various timeframes and automatically sync with top exchanges like Binance, Huobi, Coinbase, Kraken, Bithumb, Bitstamp, KuCoin, and several others to display total values of each portfolio.
You can observe sentiments on top cryptos and vote in daily bearish/bullish questions and earn in-app credits! The app also comes with the Doodle Pump game - a game where users compete for the highest score and places on the weekly and monthly leaderboards. NewsCrypto spin the wheel is added for users who like to gamble with their credit balance.
The NewsCrypto app was created for both beginners and experts in cryptocurrency trading. Therefore, the app will offer a wide range of trading tools like the DeFi scan, Moonlines, Inflow Indicator, Whale alert, and others to give you an upper hand in trading.
As the No.1 blockchain educational company, NewsCrypto promises to bring their educational program from the PC platform into the app and present the most insightful education program on mobile devices to date.
In conclusion, you stand to miss out on all these exciting features and rewards if you don't have this app installed on your phone right now. So, download the app and embark on your new crypto journey with the NewsCrypto app.
About NewsCrypto: Newscrypto.io is a blockchain-linked ecosystem that combines everything crypto-related to form the best virtual place for money-making decisions. The platform is constructed of advanced market indicators, the NewsCrypto school program, community prediction section, unique trading tools, and price analysis segment. It has everything in one place, and it is designed for experienced traders as well as beginners to get an upper hand in crypto trading.
