Current Press releases

Porsche rolls out online car sales in Europe Vehicle purchase at any time and from anywhere

Stuttgart . More and more Porsche fans can now make their dream of owning their sports car come true right from their sofa. After a successful start in Germany in October 2019, the online sales channel has recently been launched in eight further European countries. Customers in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, France as well as in Poland, Slovenia and Estonia can buy new and used vehicles from dealers in the respective market via the digital sales channel. UK will follow soon.

“The sales figures and positive feedback from customers and dealers are proof that we have paved the right way for digital car sales in the future with our online sales strategy. We will be continuing on the same path in 2021 by launching online sales in additional countries,” says Barbara Frenkel, Vice President Sales Region Europe. Depending on the specific market, car sales will take place as much as possible online, right up to the home delivery of cars to customers.

The dealers in the nine countries offer most of their new and used cars on the platform. These include standard variants of the Porsche models as well as rare derivatives. There are also plans to further expand the platform. The aim is to create a marketplace for all Porsche products and services.

New customers and wide range of used vehicles Initial analyses conducted in the various countries have already identified interesting trends. In Italy, for instance, 40 percent of all online buyers are new customers for Porsche . Used cars are particularly popular in Italy, making up over 90 percent of cars that have been sold on the platform so far. Consistent with the love that Italians traditionally have for the iconic Porsche 911, the car is the most widely sold online model. The platform will be further developed depending on the analysis of customer behavior.

Worldwide expansion of activities Alongside the rollout in Europe and activities in the U.S., customers in China have also been able to access Porsche products online since autumn 2020. They can now search and find pre-owned vehicles from Porsche retail partners using WeChat, China's most popular smartphone app. In addition, certain Porsche lifestyle products and driving experiences can be purchased online via the new Porsche flagship store on Tmall, China's largest B2C online marketplace.

“We have a clear omnichannel strategy – our customers can move freely from the digital marketplace to stationary retail formats,” says Martin Urschel, Vice President Smart Mobility and Digital Sales at Porsche . “We see enormous potential in e-commerce and intend to further strengthen and expand our worldwide digital business presence in partnership with the Porsche dealership organisation.”

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

12/16/2020