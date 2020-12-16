Governor Proclaims Dec. 16 as Battle of the Bulge Day in Florida

December 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Battle of the Bulge Day in Florida Proclamation. Dec. 16, 2020 marks the 76th anniversary of the last major German offensive on the western front during World War II. The battle, which lasted until Jan. 25, 1945, resulted in an Allied victory and subsequent German surrender in May 1945. More than 600,000 American troops participated in the winter battle, which included more than 19,000 American soldiers who lost their lives.

More than 31,000 World War II veterans currently reside in the Sunshine State.