Edamam Powers Nutrition Data for Food Network Kitchen Recipes

Discovery, Inc.’s Food Network Kitchen leverages Edamam’s technology to add nutrient data, diet, and allergen tagging to recipes in its eponymous app.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a B2B provider of nutrition analysis, data, and meal recommendation solutions to food, health, and wellness companies, has been selected by Discovery, Inc. to provide nutrition data to recipes in the Food Network Kitchen app. Edamam’s unique technology produces highly accurate, detailed nutrient, allergen, and diet data for recipes. It is already working with top recipe creators such as New York Times Cooking and America’s Test Kitchen and a number of restaurants and catering companies to enhance with nutrition data their existing and new recipes.

To deliver the service for the Food Network Kitchen app, Edamam is leveraging its Nutrition Analysis API, which utilizes Edamam’s unique, food domain-specific, natural language understanding technology. The analyzed data contains information about the content of all macro and micronutrients. It also labels recipes according to their appropriateness for all allergens and popular diets, such as vegan, paleo, keto, gluten-free, and low-sugar.

“Working with Discovery on their Food Network Kitchen app solidifies Edamam’s position as the premier provider of deep and accurate nutrition data to the food media space,” commented Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Edamam has leveraged its technology to add nutrition data to recipes across the English language web and has built a database of recipe nutrition data for over 5 million recipes and more than 800,000 individual foods or commonly eaten meals.

“Our mission is to help people make smart, personalized food choices and to that end, we aim to have the largest and deepest database of nutrition data available anywhere,” added Victor Penev.

In addition to its nutrition analysis and data services, Edamam also provides a personalized meal recommendation engine via its Recipe Search API for health and wellness businesses – another industry-leading solution that helps the customers of Edamam’s clients make the right choice for every meal they eat.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The New York Times, and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

