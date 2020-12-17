Disruptive Technologies Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Program to Drive Sustainability
Ecosystem of Partners will Power Further Innovation within the IoT Infrastructure Space
They have been instrumental in guiding us through our mission to develop more efficient and sustainable operations”OSLO, NORWAY, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), creator of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors, today announced its Partner Program, focused on sustainability within intelligent buildings, facilities management, workplace management, cold storage, and predictive maintenance.
— Bengt Johannes Lundberg
DT offers a simple and secure sensor solution that delivers useful insights to partners, enabling more sustainable, safe, and efficient operations. Tiny, non-invasive, and easy to use sensors can be placed virtually anywhere and offer a battery life that exceeds what exists in the market today—lasting up to 15 years. The technology, designed with sustainability as its core value, enables partner solutions and new data-driven services for service providers, system integrators, software solution companies, and Commercial Real Estate applications. DT sensors are the simplest and fastest path to attain live building and asset data, developed to create new digital services in real estate and elsewhere.
“We are excited to officially launch our Partner Program, helping our partners accelerate the pace of innovation and generate new value for their customers. Our current partners have been key to our development and helping us to accelerate our technology. They have been instrumental in guiding us through our mission to develop more efficient and sustainable operations," said Bengt Lundberg, CEO at Disruptive Technologies. “Through our system of small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable sensors our partners are able to further innovate and find solutions for more efficient and sustainable operations.”
Companies that currently partner with DT to create a more sustainable future include GPA, Infogrid, JLL, Sidewalk Labs, and more. New partners onboarded this week with the announcement of the program include Bell Integration, Planon, and OpsBase. Partners enjoy special pricing, robust technical support, management of hardware needs including expertise & logistics, and much more.
For more information about the program and current partners, please visit https://www.disruptive-technologies.com/partners.
About Disruptive Technologies
Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is the Norwegian developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and an award-winning innovator in the IoT market. Our small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable wireless sensors are the best in the world and designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes.
Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Disruptive Technologies | World's Smallest Wireless Sensor