Disruptive Technologies Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Program to Drive Sustainability

Our founder holding the worlds smallest wireless sensor

Our founder holding the worlds smallest wireless sensor

Disruptive Technologies Partner Program to help make a more sustainable world

Disruptive Technologies Partner Program

New York City should be full of intelligent buildings

Smart buildings all over New York City

With DT sensors, buildings can be efficient and sustainable in minutes

We make any building efficient and sustainable in minutes

Use Studio to display sensor data in a shared view while applying simple analytics.

Use Studio to display sensor data in a shared view while applying simple analytics.

Ecosystem of Partners will Power Further Innovation within the IoT Infrastructure Space

They have been instrumental in guiding us through our mission to develop more efficient and sustainable operations”
— Bengt Johannes Lundberg
OSLO, NORWAY, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), creator of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors, today announced its Partner Program, focused on sustainability within intelligent buildings, facilities management, workplace management, cold storage, and predictive maintenance.

DT offers a simple and secure sensor solution that delivers useful insights to partners, enabling more sustainable, safe, and efficient operations. Tiny, non-invasive, and easy to use sensors can be placed virtually anywhere and offer a battery life that exceeds what exists in the market today—lasting up to 15 years. The technology, designed with sustainability as its core value, enables partner solutions and new data-driven services for service providers, system integrators, software solution companies, and Commercial Real Estate applications. DT sensors are the simplest and fastest path to attain live building and asset data, developed to create new digital services in real estate and elsewhere.

“We are excited to officially launch our Partner Program, helping our partners accelerate the pace of innovation and generate new value for their customers. Our current partners have been key to our development and helping us to accelerate our technology. They have been instrumental in guiding us through our mission to develop more efficient and sustainable operations," said Bengt Lundberg, CEO at Disruptive Technologies. “Through our system of small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable sensors our partners are able to further innovate and find solutions for more efficient and sustainable operations.”

Companies that currently partner with DT to create a more sustainable future include GPA, Infogrid, JLL, Sidewalk Labs, and more. New partners onboarded this week with the announcement of the program include Bell Integration, Planon, and OpsBase. Partners enjoy special pricing, robust technical support, management of hardware needs including expertise & logistics, and much more.


For more information about the program and current partners, please visit https://www.disruptive-technologies.com/partners.


About Disruptive Technologies

Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is the Norwegian developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and an award-winning innovator in the IoT market. Our small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable wireless sensors are the best in the world and designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes.

Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Disruptive Technologies | World's Smallest Wireless Sensor

You just read:

Disruptive Technologies Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Program to Drive Sustainability

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
Company/Organization
Disruptive Technologies
Strandveien 17
Lysaker, 1366
Norway
+47 405 50 789
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors and a rapidly growing innovator in the IoT market. The Internet-of-Things promised a self-sufficient world of interconnectedness, but the technology was expensive, cumbersome and limited. It also came with a range of new privacy and security concerns, hindering adoption. In 2013, we saw this as an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We created a system of small, efficient, powerful and adaptable sensors to reach an ever greater number of operational components. We also made data encryption a core priority.

Learn more about Disruptive Technologies

More From This Author
Disruptive Technologies Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Program to Drive Sustainability
Global Restaurant Chain Saved £1.25M in Food Stock In Three Days with IoT Sensors
Disruptive Technologies Launches Tiny Wireless Humidity Sensor
View All Stories From This Author