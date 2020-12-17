Bandicam Screen Recorder 5.0 Releases With New Updates And Features

Bandicam Screen Recorder 5.0 - Easy-to-use Screen Recording Software

Bandicam has enjoyed triumphant success. The tool has now been released with a string of new features and enhancements and it is likely to bring in more sales.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam Screen Recorder 5.0 was released on December 17th. This new version has a new and improved skin design. Along with this, the tool comes with a noise suppression filter and improves the stability of the upload feature to YouTube. The new interface is made so that one can see the connection status of the sound system easily at a glance. One can record both microphone audio and PC screen simultaneously while using this tool.

Ever since the pandemic disrupted the normal way of working and more and more students and employees have started to work online, the need was felt even more to have this kind of tool.

Denny Oh, the CEO of the company was quoted as saying, "We worked hard to come up with a great prototype. Our focus has always been on making the kind of screen recorder that can be used seamlessly by people of all age groups, even those who don’t seem to be very proficient with the use of computer tools and programs." This is why the focus had always been on making the best and the easiest screen and game recording program that could simplify the work of users and at the same time, pack in amazing features that can be put to optimum use as well.

In their bid to simplify things, there are plenty of details that have been taken care of. The tool comes with easy-to-understand microphone settings and the interface is such that one can check the volume of both speaker and microphone instantly. This helps in eliminating the chances of making mistakes while recording in the best possible way.

The lighter version is available free of cost right now. All those who want to be sure if this tool can help them out should make the most of the free version. Once the users get a hang of it, they can choose to buy the paid version and thereby enjoy the perks of this tool.

