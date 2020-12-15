Governor Wolf Announces Veterans’ Trust Fund Grant Opportunities

﻿﻿﻿Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the 2020-21 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will award up to $800,000 in VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

“Veterans make incredible sacrifices in service to our nation, but there are times when these American patriots and their families need help after transitioning back to civilian life,” said Governor Wolf. “Organizations and advocates who support veterans are vital, but many of them could not exist or function optimally without help from important resources like the Veterans’ Trust Fund. Likewise, the Fund could not exist without the contributions of generous Pennsylvanians who are truly heroes helping heroes.”

Grants will be considered in the following areas:

Up to $150,000 in grant funding is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans’ affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The areas of emphasis for applicants in this category are veterans’ outreach and veterans’ court programs.

﻿ Up to $650,000 in grant funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving P ﻿ ennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are homelessness, behavioral health initiatives and veterans’ courts.

Eligible applicants from either category may also submit applications for programs addressing newly identified, unmet or emerging needs of veterans and their families.

Since the grant program began in 2013,180 grants totaling $4,532,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

“This has been extremely challenging year for many of Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans and their families because of life changes brought about by Covid-19,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, acting adjutant general and acting head of the DMVA. “They have shown great bravery, commitment and sacrifice to protect our freedoms and now it is our turn to positively impact their lives. I am truly grateful for everyone who financially supports the Veterans’ Trust Fund.”

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs or motor vehicle registrations; purchasing Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring Our Women Veterans license plates; or making private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, Edward Martin Hall, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.

To learn more about the VTF and the grant application process, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.

