THE WEEKLY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2020
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
Suspensions (6 bills)
- S. 2174 – Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act of 2019 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
- S. 3312 – Crisis Stabilization and Community Reentry Act of 2020 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 7105 – Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvements Act of 2020 (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 2216 – TEAM Veteran Caregivers Act (Sen. Peters – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 1694 – One Small Step to Protect Human Heritage in Space Act, as amended (Sen. Peters – Science, Space, and Technology)
- S. 2472 – Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility Act (Sen. Portman – Science, Space, and Technology)
Consideration of Legislation Providing Further Funding for FY21
Consideration of Legislation Related to Covid-19 Relief
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible