THE WEEKLY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2020

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2020

On Wednesday,

the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes expected to occur at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (6 bills)

S. 2174 – Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act of 2019 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary) S. 3312 – Crisis Stabilization and Community Reentry Act of 2020 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary) Senate Amendment to H.R. 7105 – Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvements Act of 2020 (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 2216 – TEAM Veteran Caregivers Act (Sen. Peters – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 1694 – One Small Step to Protect Human Heritage in Space Act, as amended (Sen. Peters – Science, Space, and Technology) S. 2472 – Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility Act (Sen. Portman – Science, Space, and Technology)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Consideration of Legislation Providing Further Funding for FY21

Consideration of Legislation Related to Covid-19 Relief

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible