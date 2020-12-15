FDA Approved COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in South Dakota

For Immediate Release: December 15, 2020

FDA Authorized COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in South Dakota Healthcare Systems to Begin Phase I of Vaccination Plan

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health is announcing that all three major healthcare networks in our state: Avera, Monument and Sanford, have received their first batch of the FDA authorized, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, Prairie Lakes in Watertown and Mobridge also received vaccine doses.

The arrival of the vaccine marks a significant leap forward in the fight against COVID and statewide vaccine administration will be carried out in accordance to South Dakota’s vaccination plan.

“The arrival of this life-saving vaccine is something our department has been working and preparing for months. Operation Warp Speed was essential not only in its vaccine delivery to states but in its safe manufacturing, following all health and safety protocols,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “We look forward to working with our partners across the state to administer the vaccine in an organized and prioritized manner to all South Dakotans.”

South Dakota’s initial allotment of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government included 7,800 Pfizer doses and 14,600 Moderna doses. The latter is expected to arrive in our state next week and be distributed within the healthcare systems in a similar prompt manner. To best explain prioritized populations and the order the vaccine will be made available to the public, an infographic can be found HERE.

For more information and the latest resources, please visit COVID.SD.GOV.

