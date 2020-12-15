UPDATE: Missing 10-Year-Old Jocelyn Van Duyn Found Safe

WALWORTH, Wis. – 10 year-old Jocelyn Van Duyn was recovered by law enforcement in Hartsville, Indiana, alive and safe, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Jocelyn was found with her biological father, Jonathan J. Van Duyn (age 33). FBI Indianapolis Division SWAT and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office took Jonathan into custody without incident this morning. Jonathan will be held in Indiana before being extradited to McHenry County, Illinois where he is wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear.

Family is traveling to Indiana to reunite with Jocelyn.

Law enforcement would like to sincerely thank members of the public who shared information and helped lead to the safe recovery of Jocelyn.

This continues to be an active investigation led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and FBI Milwaukee Division, with assistance from the Walworth Police Department. Also assisting in the investigation are the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Indiana State Police, Walworth County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin. FBI Indianapolis Division and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of the child.

On the morning of Sunday, December 13, 2020, the Village of Walworth Police Department received the report of a missing 10 year-old female Jocelyn Van Duyn, who had last been seen on Saturday evening in the Village of Walworth, Walworth County, Wisconsin.