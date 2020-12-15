December 15, 2020 - Murphy Administration Announces First Affordable Housing Trust Fund Awards for Passaic County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

More Than $2.6 Million Awarded to Develop 13 Single-Family Homeownership Units in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – The Murphy Administration today announced the award of $2,608,00 to the nonprofit agency Paterson Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to build 13 new single-family homeownership units through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF). The Fund, which was restored as part of Governor Murphy’s FY2020 budget, is administered by the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and allows for the development of different types of affordable housing projects to support stronger, fairer, and more affordable communities.

“I committed to using Affordable Housing Trust Fund money for its intended use, and these awards in Paterson demonstrate the first fruits of that effort and our continued dedication to affordable housing and to moving New Jersey’s economy forward,” said Governor Murphy. “It is my pledge to secure quality, safe affordable housing options for as many families as possible. We will continue to partner with nonprofits to create innovative housing solutions to address Passaic County’s affordable housing shortages.”

“I am excited to see these affordable housing units become a reality. They will help strengthen the Paterson community, creating more diverse neighborhoods, while building a more prosperous and vibrant Passaic County,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “These homeownership units will provide 13 families with the opportunity to own an affordable place to call home.”

The Paterson Habitat Quality Affordable Homes project will receive $2,608,000 for the new construction of 13 single-family homeownership units located at various sites in the 100 blocks of Harrison and Governor Streets in Paterson. The AHTF awards were given statewide to smaller rental and homeownership housing projects sized at 25 or fewer units, which often have difficulty obtaining financing. These projects will fill the gaps within the existing affordable housing ecosystem, build on current assets and investments, and add value to neighborhoods by addressing housing needs in an equitable way.

Project funding was based on several core principles, including advancing equity in addressing housing needs, encouraging leverage of other public and private resources, and allowing a flexible structure for funds to be used to complete projects. DCA also held multiple listening sessions to hear from stakeholders about the best way the funding could be most equitably spent.

"I am very glad to see the Affordable Housing Trust Funds begin to make a lasting impact on our communities in need," said Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, chair of Assembly Housing Committee. “This will be life-changing for many families and it's only the beginning of ensuring good, quality housing opportunities for residents throughout New Jersey. I applaud the Governor's commitment and all of the organizations working together in the designated counties to make more affordable homes a reality in the state."

“We are always grateful when organizations in our great city receive funding that will benefit our residents,” said City of Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. “The City of Paterson is proud of our partnership with Habitat for Humanity and look forward to a continued collaboration that will provide more affordable housing opportunities in Paterson.”

Selected projects demonstrated strong municipal support; participation in other state-funded community development initiatives; partnerships with private sector investors; sustainability/resilience; walkability; mixed-use; accessibility; and thoughtfulness in addressing gentrification.

The AHTF is allocated through three funds, all focused on creating housing for households earning less than 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI), with preferences for providing units with deeper affordability. This project was funded by the Neighborhood Partnerships Fund, which supports the development of affordable housing in Qualified Urban Aid Towns, particularly those projects that leverage other existing resources to strengthen their neighborhoods. This fund prioritizes projects that further community development initiatives through coordinated state investments from DCA or other state agency programs; projects located in Opportunity Zones or active redevelopment areas with current redevelopment plans; and projects offering collaboration with private partners such as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), philanthropic foundations, and anchor institutions. The maximum subsidy for a given project financed through the Neighborhood Partnerships is $6 million.

In addition to this award in Passaic County, the Murphy Administration announced the award of more than $19 million to housing organizations throughout the state through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF).

The DCA offers a wide range of programs and services, including affordable housing production, fire safety, building safety, community planning and development, local government management and finance, and disaster recovery and mitigation.

For more information about DCA, visit https://nj.gov/dca/ or follow the Department on social media: