Court Asks for Public Comment on Privacy Law Specialization
The Ohio Supreme Court will accept public comment on a proposed amendment to the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio to designate privacy law as a specialty.
Privacy law would be defined as: “The field of law that governs how governments, organizations, and individuals collect, use, transfer, protect, and otherwise process personal information.”
A privacy law specialist would advise clients regarding the legal issues raised by the practices, including:
- Assisting with creating internal- and external-facing notices and policies regarding data use;
- Responding to consumers’ inquiries about their personal information rights;
- Negotiating contracts involving data transfers;
- Responding to incidents involving personal data misuse or breach;
- Engaging in litigation regarding privacy issues;
- Responding to inquiries from regulators regarding personal information;
- Advising clients regarding the legal and ethical use of personal information against an increasingly complex technical landscape;
- Complying with regulatory obligations concerning the retention and use of personal information;
- Advice regarding privacy impact assessments, breaches, privacy by design and privacy by default, data protection, and privacy regimens.
Comments are due by Jan. 18 to:
Bradley J. Martinez Secretary to the Commission on Certification of Attorneys as Specialists 65 S. Front Street, 5th Floor Columbus, OH 43215-3431 or bradley.martinez@sc.ohio.gov.