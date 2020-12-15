Court Asks for Public Comment on Privacy Law Specialization

The Ohio Supreme Court will accept public comment on a proposed amendment to the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio to designate privacy law as a specialty.

Privacy law would be defined as: “The field of law that governs how governments, organizations, and individuals collect, use, transfer, protect, and otherwise process personal information.”

A privacy law specialist would advise clients regarding the legal issues raised by the practices, including:

Assisting with creating internal- and external-facing notices and policies regarding data use;

Responding to consumers’ inquiries about their personal information rights;

Negotiating contracts involving data transfers;

Responding to incidents involving personal data misuse or breach;

Engaging in litigation regarding privacy issues;

Responding to inquiries from regulators regarding personal information;

Advising clients regarding the legal and ethical use of personal information against an increasingly complex technical landscape;

Complying with regulatory obligations concerning the retention and use of personal information;

Advice regarding privacy impact assessments, breaches, privacy by design and privacy by default, data protection, and privacy regimens.

Comments are due by Jan. 18 to:

Bradley J. Martinez Secretary to the Commission on Certification of Attorneys as Specialists 65 S. Front Street, 5th Floor Columbus, OH 43215-3431 or bradley.martinez@sc.ohio.gov.