Virtual Setup Helps Industrial Bolting Adapt to Economic Changes

The recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the first time the United States economy has struggled. It’s not the worst downturn in history and it certainly won’t be the last. Eventually, consumer spending will improve, things will get better and businesses that were able to adapt to changes and weather the storm will come out ahead.

Because every business is unique, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach or a magic key to success. But there’s always a lesson to be learned from someone that’s found success through the trials and errors of adapting their business in the face of a difficult challenge. Industrial Bolting, a Charleston, West Virginia-based company that manufactures hydraulic torque wrenches and pumps, is a great example of how pivoting when the going gets rough can keep your business afloat.

We Had to Do Something and Do Something Quick

Despite the rapid growth of the digital economy of the past decade, business still requires a degree of face-to-face interaction. Whether you’re brokering a B2B deal or selling direct to consumers, communication is key. So, when stay-at-home orders shutdown much of the global economy in the spring of 2020, many business owners saw their sales plummet. For the folks at Industrial Bolting, this was a time to get creative.

“We’ve always tried to stay ahead of the game instead of just reacting to whatever comes our way,” said Chris Dosier, Sales Manager for Industrial Bolting. “When the pandemic hit, we knew we had to do something and do something quick.”

With customers and distributors located around the world, in far-reaching places such as southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America, Industrial Bolting needed a way to keep communication channels open that didn’t require members of the sales team getting on an airplane.

The answer was found in a closet.

“We found out we could use old video cameras to stay in touch with our customers,” said Deveron Milne, IT Director for Industrial Bolting. “We were able to create a simple system where our sales representatives can focus on their jobs and not worry about the technology.”

The company now has a studio that allows sales representatives to respond immediately to customers.

“If I could give other business owners a word of advice, it’d be that you need to be able to pivot,” Dosier said. “Don’t be afraid to take that first step.”

That first step for Industrial Bolting meant the sales team had to step out of their comfort zone and get comfortable in front of a camera.

“None of us are news anchors or weathermen,” Dosier said. “We just want to promote our product and stay in business. Sometimes, you just need to take that step and move forward.”

