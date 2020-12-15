Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc. and Hawthorne-Effect Inc. Jointly Present Pilot Findings at AACC 2020 Conference

Study demonstrates effectiveness of Torq Zero Delay Centrifuge System for in-home blood draws and decentralized clinical trials

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At today’s 2020 AACC conference, Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc. and Hawthorne-Effect Inc. jointly present findings from pilot evaluation studies using the Torq ZDrive and ZDisc for in-home clinical trial patient blood draws and sample prep.

The presentation, entitled “Evaluating the Torq™ Zero Delay Centrifuge System in At-Home Clinical Trial Patient Follow-Up Visits” describes findings from Hawthorne-Effect’s mobile healthcare professionals (HEROs) using Sandstone’s Torq ZDrive and ZDisc to collect and immediately stabilize plasma samples in trial patients’ homes prior to transport to a centralized laboratory.

Plasma samples should be separated from whole blood via centrifugation within 1 to 2 hours of collection to minimize sample degradation and preserve the in vivo state of the specimen. However, proper sample prep can be challenging to achieve in decentralized blood collection settings, such as patients’ homes, due to lack of access to conventional laboratory centrifuges and other equipment. With the rapid acceleration of decentralized and virtual clinical trials due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a pressing need for simple, rapid, and effective blood collection methods.

In this pilot study, 100% of the Hawthorne-Effect HEROs found the device simple and effective, and 100% of the samples processed were successfully received and tested by the central laboratory.

About Sandstone Diagnostics

Sandstone Diagnostics is a diagnostic and device biotech company located in Pleasanton, CA. Sandstone’s Torq zero delay centrifuge technology provides lab-quality plasma and serum collection in minutes at the point-of-care. For more information, visit www.sandstonedx.com.

About Hawthorne Effect

Founded in 2015, Hawthorne Effect is a technology-enabled service platform addressing clinical trial challenges of patient accessibility, timely enrollment and the delivery of comprehensive high-quality data. Hawthorne Effect’s mission is to make clinical trials accessible to everyone, everywhere. Learn more at www.hawthorne-effect.com.