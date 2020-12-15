Art Shuttle California – New York Is Leaving on December 17

The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers has announced the next cross-country art shuttle California – New York. It is scheduled for December 17.

NEW YORK, NY, US, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers has announced the cross-country art shuttle California – New York leaving on December 17. The shuttle will deliver fine art, antiques, and other valuables from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other California cities to New York and all along the East Coast of the U.S. Fine Art Shippers will also make a stop in Chicago, Illinois. Art pick-ups and deliveries in other cities along the route, including Salt Lake City, Denver, and Philadelphia, are possible as well.

Fine Art Shippers is a professional art logistics company specializing in shipping fine art interstate and internationally. The company has representative offices and partners all over the United States and in many foreign countries, which allows providing smooth, quick, and hassle-free deliveries almost anywhere in the world. Fine Art Shippers is particularly known for its consolidated art shuttles running across the U.S. One of them, going from California to New York, is scheduled for December 17.

The upcoming art shuttle is aimed at delivering fine art, antiques, and other valuables from the West Coast to the East Coast. Fine Art Shippers will pick up the items from private residences and business locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Sacramento, San Francisco, and all the nearby cities. Art pick-up from other locations is also possible upon request.

After leaving California, the shuttle will head to Chicago, Illinois. Stops for art pick-up and delivery can be made all along the route if required, including in Reno, Salt Lake City, Denver, Omaha, and Des Moines. In Chicago, Fine Art Shippers will do deliveries around the city and suburbs, as well as will pick up art that needs to be shipped to the East Coast of the United States.

The route to New York will pass through Cleveland, Pittsburg, and Philadelphia. Fine Art Shippers can make stops in any of these or other cities on the way to the East Coast if required. From New York, the company will deliver the items to the cities in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Fine Art Shippers can also ship fine art to Florida with the art shuttle Boston – Miami that runs every two weeks.

All art shuttles operated by Fine Art Shippers, including the upcoming shuttle California – New York, have flexible departure dates. For more information and details, please visit the company’s official website or contact the shippers directly by email or phone. Any shipment must be booked in advance to organize the pick-up and delivery properly.