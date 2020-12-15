NCI Awarded $28 Million Task Order to Modernize Health IT Systems for the U.S. Army
Company selected to continue upgrading wired and wireless local area networks at military treatment facilities worldwide for Defense Health AgencyRESTON, VA., UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCI Information Systems, Inc. (NCI), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, announced today it has received a follow-on three-year, $28 million contract to upgrade Wired and Wireless Local Area Networks (LAN/WLAN) for the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Under the Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 Services (ITES-3S) multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, NCI will provide expert engineering, procurement, integration, cybersecurity and testing services for 24 Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) in OCONUS and CONUS locations. The system enhancements are in support of NCI’s long-standing customer, the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command Fort Detrick Engineering Directorate (ISEC-FDED), and will ensure DHA MTFs operate the most current and secure network infrastructure and devices.
“The efficient management of patient care across geographically separated facilities requires modernization of our military’s health systems and network,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “This win is a pivotal piece of NCI’s business strategy to enhance our value-based, innovative solutions, while exploring opportunities to utilize our artificial intelligence and digital transformation technologies to deliver critical information assurance and unparalleled systems. We look forward to continuing to deploy emerging tech capabilities in support of the treatment and well-being of our country’s warfighters.”
The DHA is working to install and maintain a common, standards-based telecommunications infrastructure for the DoD’s global medical community. This infrastructure will provide a robust network with the connectivity, reliability, data integrity, and information security that medical professionals need to provide high-quality care to members of our armed forces and their families.
About NCI
NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. Informed by over 30 years of experience solving its customers’ most important and complex mission challenges, NCI has been at the forefront of operationalizing AI methodologies and numerical algorithms for the U.S. government, particularly in the areas of warfighter enablement, digital transformation and advanced analytics. From its Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence (Shai®) philosophy to accelerate AI adoption in the public sector, the company recently launched the NCI Empower™ platform. NCI Empower is an open-architecture platform to provide secure, containerized access to deploy AI solutions and produce a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe. For more information, visit www.nciinc.com or email contactnci@nciinc.com.
