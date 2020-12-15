COVID-19 Daily Update 12-15-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of December 15, 2020, there have been 1,330,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 65,708 total cases and 1,012 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 52-year old male from Ritchie County, a 94-year old female from Harrison County, a 41-year old female from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Monroe County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old female from Hardy County, a 72-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Mineral County, a 92-year old male from Hardy County, a 96-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old female from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Taylor County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Pleasants County, a 74-year old female from Morgan County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Roane County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 68-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (564), Berkeley (4,652), Boone (820), Braxton (178), Brooke (1,045), Cabell (4,047), Calhoun (112), Clay (200), Doddridge (175), Fayette (1,399), Gilmer (256), Grant (600), Greenbrier (945), Hampshire (664), Hancock (1,337), Hardy (548), Harrison (2,076), Jackson (920), Jefferson (1,874), Kanawha (7,213), Lewis (347), Lincoln (564), Logan (1,236), Marion (1,286), Marshall (1,693), Mason (815), McDowell (752), Mercer (1,905), Mineral (1,857), Mingo (1,143), Monongalia (4,256), Monroe (485), Morgan (476), Nicholas (512), Ohio (2,043), Pendleton (188), Pleasants (211), Pocahontas (300), Preston (1,111), Putnam (2,505), Raleigh (2,104), Randolph (927), Ritchie (262), Roane (243), Summers (331), Taylor (507), Tucker (242), Tyler (242), Upshur (644), Wayne (1,358), Webster (112), Wetzel (533), Wirt (161), Wood (3,761), Wyoming (971).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Gilmer County in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Tuesday, December 15, 2020:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Howard Knotts Building at Maysel Park, 2286 Upper Two Run Road, Maysel, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Frankfort Middle School, 356 Golden Drive, Ridgeley, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Summersville City Hall, Pavilion Parking Lot, 400 North Broad Street, Summersville, WV

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid )

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV

Additional testing will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Berkeley, Hardy, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, and Wirt counties.

