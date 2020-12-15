Converse Auctions will hold an online-only Important Chinese New Year Antique Auction, 315 lots, Saturday, December 26th

Rare 19th century French rolling ball waterwheel clock, almost identical to one in Palace Museum in the Forbidden City in Beijing, housed in a gilded bronze case (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Large and impressive jade table screen (or panel) with numerous scholars’ items pictured in relief, 29 ½ inches by 42 ½ inches, with carved stone appliqued items (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Dramatic and monumental pair of yellow dragon palace vases, each one 28 inches tall, boasting multicolored dragons swirling among flaming clouds and pearls (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Antique hand-painted thangka (Tibetan painting on cotton or silk appliqué, usually of a deity), 61 inches by 51 inches, showing a central Buddha figure in the lotus position (est. $400-$600).