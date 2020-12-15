For 12th Straight Year Dinant Receives Coveted CSR Award

Honduran Company Recognized Again for Commitment to Local Communities and Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 12th year running, Dinant has received the title of Empresa Socialmente Responsable – or “Socially Responsible Business” – presented by FUNDAHRSE, a non-profit organization that promotes respect for ethical values, positive impacts on local communities, and environmentally sustainable business practices.

In a virtual ceremony held last week, Dinant was one of only 67 companies throughout Honduras to receive the coveted award for its outstanding commitment to local communities and sustainability.

Dinant Spokesman, Roger Pineda, said, “Given the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic and two hurricanes, I am enormously proud that, in 2020, Dinant stepped up its support for vulnerable local communities, while maintaining its extensive commitments to protecting the natural environment and operating sustainably.”

Before receiving this prestigious honor, Dinant was subject to a rigorous evaluation of its corporate social responsibility program and sustainable operations. Dinant is committed to seven of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that seek to eradicate poverty, promote prosperity and well-being for all, protect the environment, and tackle climate change. For many years, Dinant has put this commitment into action by supporting a range of projects, including:

Investing over 1 million Lempiras to finance 12 teachers in the Lean and Aguan valleys, benefiting around 300 children every year.

Donating 250 school kits to children in the communities of Los Langues, Los Huatales, Tierras Coloradas, Puerto Grande, La Flor and Punta Novillo located on Zacate Grande Island, Amapala.

Funding medical personnel in health centers in the Ceibita Way and Arizona communities of the Lean Valley.

Donating 1,000 oral hygiene kits to children in 15 schools in the Lean and Aguan communities.

Donating 250,000 Lempiras to Operation Smile to fund 20 reconstructive cleft surgeries for children in San Pedro Sula.

Donating 250,000 Lempiras to the Emma Romero de Callejas Cancer Center in support of low-income patients suffering from breast cancer.

Planting 1,000 trees in areas of “El Ocotillo” in San Pedro Sula that needed reforestation.

Donating 18,000 pounds of food to the Honduran Food Bank, benefiting 48 aid organizations.

Providing 4,005 hours of corporate volunteering, with participation by over 400 employees.

Donating 200,000 Lempiras from the Miguel Facusse Foundation for improvements to the Health Center in Amapala.

Mr. Pineda continued, “This year’s events have brought a widespread humanitarian crisis. However, Dinant’s success has been built upon a long history of supporting communities in times of need. Since the COVID19 pandemic began, Dinant has helped over 100,000 families from 71 communities throughout Honduras by donating 200,000 lbs. of food, 40,000 liters of disinfectant, and 40,000 bars of soap. And this will not stop. Everyone at Dinant is determined to keep helping local communities and loyal customers for as long as it takes for them to get back on their feet.”

Dinant’s operations have been awarded several internationally-renowned certifications for their support of the environment. For example, Dinant’s palm oil extraction mills and plantations in the Lean and Aguan regions of Honduras have been awarded two International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications – ISCC EU and ISCC Plus – in recognition of the sustainability of our raw materials and products, the traceability of our supply chain, and our control of greenhouse gas emissions.

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. For 60 years, Dinant has been leading efforts in Honduras to implement and update protocols that keep its staff and customers safe. Dinant has retained many internationally-renowned certifications such as ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, and the SQF Safe Quality Food Program that rewards a culture of safe quality and encourages responsible manufacturing and agricultural processes.

