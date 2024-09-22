REAL RPG Meteorite Kingdom Project launches on September 22nd, 2024

Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meteorite Kingdom Project “REAL RPG” Platform launches today, introducing a revolutionary concept that combines gaming with real-world systems. This new platform brings to life the idea that “life is a game,” creating a space where art, finance, science, business, and more are reimagined through a decentralized, excitement-driven approach



At the macro level:

We are being pressed by the frequent occurrence of wars, natural disasters, and a sense of economic stagnation.

At the micro level:

Many individuals struggle to find purpose in their lives,

experience difficulties in discovering what they truly want to do,

and feel a growing sense of restriction on "freedom of expression.

A New Worldview

In a world grappling with wars, economic stagnation, and natural disasters, the Meteorite Kingdom Project offers a solution based on human potential and innovation. It challenges the global “profit through separation” system, replacing it with a model that encourages “innovation through integration,” made possible by blockchain technology. Through this new platform, users will view life and its challenges as a game, with excitement being the new form of credit that powers society.

Decentralized Innovation Across All Sectors

The Meteorite Kingdom Project spans multiple sectors, introducing disruptive technologies and decentralized systems that will impact every area of life.

Art: The platform provides global access to art, music, and products, starting in September 2024.

The platform provides global access to art, music, and products, starting in September 2024. Finance: Meteorite Tokens will be listed by the end of 2024, with plans to open MTT Bank in the United States in 2025.

Meteorite Tokens will be listed by the end of 2024, with plans to open MTT Bank in the United States in 2025. Science and Technology: The project will lead the development of quantum technology, wearable devices, and a mineral refinery.

The project will lead the development of quantum technology, wearable devices, and a mineral refinery. Medical Care: A pioneering approach to healthcare will be introduced, with plans to build hospitals in Japan and Mongolia that integrate Western and Oriental medicine.

A pioneering approach to healthcare will be introduced, with plans to build hospitals in Japan and Mongolia that integrate Western and Oriental medicine. Sports and Business: Meteorite Kingdom will launch global sports events and offer unique financing solutions for businesses.

Meteorite Kingdom will launch global sports events and offer unique financing solutions for businesses. Human Relations: By focusing on integration, Meteorite Kingdom aims to tackle loneliness through a new structure of self-help, mutual aid, and public assistance.

"Life is a game."

Every human born on this planet must recognize themselves as a player in this game.

The awareness that you are a player will change the way you see all of your challenges and problems. Your entire paradigm will shift by 180 degrees.

And now, the platform that will bring this concept of

"Life as a game"

to life has been developed and is ready to be unveiled.

The project name is

[Meteorite Kingdom Project].





Looking Ahead: A Ten-Year Vision

With a roadmap that extends into 2035, the Meteorite Kingdom Project promises to provide continued updates and innovations in every sphere of human existence.

Roadmap

Art:

Access to the works of artists from all over the world. (September 2024)

Music, art, products, etc.



Finance:

Meteorite Tokens will be listed. (End of 2024)

MTT Bank will be opened in the United States. (2025)

Acquisition of a Nasdaq-listed company. (2025)



Science and technology:

Through the study of quantum mechanics, we will elucidate the origin of the universe and the origin of human beings.

We are developing useful things for daily life. As specific examples, development of devices such as watches and rings is underway. (scheduled for production in 2025)

Lead the construction of a mineral refinery (2025)



Medical care:

Completion of "elixir" development (2024)

There are plans to build hospitals in Japan and Mongolia that will provide not only Western medicine but also Oriental medicine and new medical services by experts in various fields. （The project is scheduled to begin in 2025.)



Business:

Provides a means of financing for businesses. (2024)

Examples: eel farming, sake production, restaurant development, corporate acquisition financing



Sports:

We will launch global sports events in 2025, including the traditional Japanese sports. (starting in 2025).



Religion:

Update all religions in the world by universal collective unconscious. (2024)



Politics:

Political leaders from various countries are interested in this concept of the Meteorite Kingdom Project.

Japan, India, Mongolia, Kingdom of Thailand, UAE, Palau, Gabon, Benin, Uganda (2024)



Human relations:

In the “Meteorite Kingdom,” the concept of integration from separation is structurally designed to create an environment in which “loneliness” can be appropriately handled. The game will incorporate the experience of "self-help, mutual-help, and public-help." (2024)

We have described the project for the years 2024 and 2025,

Please wait for the next announcement regarding the 10-year project from 2026 to 2035.



About

Meteorite Kingdom Project is a cutting-edge "REAL RPG" platform that seamlessly merges the thrill of gaming with real-world applications. By introducing the concept that "life is a game," this platform transforms how individuals engage with art, finance, science, business, healthcare, and more. Through its decentralized structure, Meteorite Kingdom empowers users to reimagine everyday systems, fostering innovation through collective excitement. This groundbreaking approach allows participants to tackle real-world challenges as players in a global game, offering a unique blend of entertainment, personal growth, and societal transformation. The platform aims to inspire new perspectives, where success is measured by excitement and collaboration, rather than traditional financial credit systems.





For more information, please visit www.meteorite.io .



Website: www.meteorite.io





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







Suraj Amarlal Meteorite80 Co. Ltd support at meteorite.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.