TDEC Welcomes Clayton Homes of Bean Station Into Green Star Partnership

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today welcomed Clayton Homes of Bean Station, a Tennessee-based producer of manufactured homes, into the Tennessee Green Star Partnership.

This is the third Clayton Homes site in Tennessee that has joined the partnership. The others are Clayton-Rutledge and Clayton-Savannah.

The Tennessee Green Star Partnership is an environmental leadership program that recognizes manufacturers who are committed to sustainability and exhibit continuous improvement throughout their entire operation.

“Clayton Homes of Bean Station demonstrates environmental responsibility throughout its work, and we are pleased to add it to the Green Star Partnership,” Kendra Abkowitz, director of TDEC’s Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices, said. “It is a worthy member of this program.”

Clayton Homes has made significant commitments to sustainability across all operations and manufacturing plants across the state, especially at its Clayton Homes of Bean Station location. Clayton Homes of Bean Station diverted 200 tons of waste from the landfill in 2020 through recycling metal, cardboard, wire, and plastic. The facility has also achieved a 50 percent reduction in water in one year by upgrading to waterless urinals and motion-sensor faucets, which in turn saved 40,000 gallons annually.

In addition, the entire facility has gone through a lighting retrofit, converting all lights to LED. Clayton Homes of Bean Station is going beyond adopting sustainability measures in its facility; it has also passed those environmental and economic savings on to its customers. Homes manufactured by Clayton Homes come standard with LED lights and Energy Star certification.

The Bean Station location can produce over 1,600 manufactured homes annually. Clayton Homes is the largest builder of manufactured housing and modular homes in the United States. Clayton Homes was founded in Tennessee and is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Group. The company is headquartered in Maryville.

To become a member in the Tennessee Green Star Partnership, a manufacturer must operate under an ISO 14001 certification, a voluntary environmental management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization, and/or an environmental management system that conforms to ISO 14001, and must have a minimum of three years of exceptional environmental compliance with TDEC.

For more information about TDEC’s Green Star Partnership program, please visit this site.