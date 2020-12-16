ICTS International N.V Will Provide Security Services at Adolfo Suarez Madrid – Barajas Airport

ICTS International N.V, Through Its Subsidiaries, I-SEC Group, Signed a Contract With AENA, to Provide Security Services at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport

SCHIPOL OOST, NETHERLANDS, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICTS International N.V (OTCQB: ICTSF) through one of its fully owned subsidiaries, I-SEC Group has entered into a new agreement with AENA to provide security services at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Spain for a duration of two years starting December 28th, 2020. The new contract establishes I-SEC's position as a leading provider of aviation security in Spain.

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport is the fifth largest airport in Europe by traffic of passengers. I-SEC is already providing security services in Frankfurt am Main Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in Europe, so now it will be providing services to three out of the five biggest airports in Europe.

Menachem Atzmon, Chairman of the ICTS International N.V Supervisory Board, said, "The new contract in Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport, proves our commitment to excellence especially during those days of global pandemic and we appreciate the trust on us, our managers and our employees".

"We are very proud to be chosen by AENA to execute at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport those security services and we expect it will develop to a long lasting relationship" said Ignacio Gracia, CEO of I-SEC Spain.



About About ICTS International N.V

ICTS (OTCQB: ICTSF) specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control, sensitive facilities and authentication technologies. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. The company also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security, while accelerating the security check process. In addition, ICTS International provides critical, modular solutions to link physical and digital identities providing platform for customer onboarding and customer verification automation. For more information, visit www.icts-int.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company's business strategy and future plans of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this press release. These and other important factors, including those mentioned in various Securities and Exchange Commission filings made periodically by the Company, may cause the Company's actual results and performance to differ materially from the future results and performance expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company's expectations or future events.