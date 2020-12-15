Sixwatch Adds Financial Client Advisor to Growing Team

Sixwatch is pleased to announce Madison Ross has joined the firm as the Client Advisor for their financial practice.

TAMPA, FL, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixwatch is pleased to announce Madison Ross has joined the firm as the Client Advisor for their financial practice. As a member of the team, Madison will be responsible for working directly with clients in the financial sector to create effective strategies to connect, advise, and secure IT for business. Madison will accomplish this through leveraging a team of engineers, subject matter experts, and virtual CIOs to build and attain client satisfaction.

After receiving a marketing degree at Mississippi College, Madison started her career with Cintas. Madison developed new client acquisition strategies and fostered strong relationships with clients with services that supported their business initiatives and growth.

“The opportunity to join a growing company like Sixwatch team is very exciting” said Madison Ross, Client Advisor of Sixwatch. “My passion for technology and knowledge of the financial services industry will come together in this new role. My experience and our approach to better connect, advise, and secure IT for business make a great combination.”

“Madison is a great addition to Sixwatch, her background and interests will serve for our financial services clients well. I am excited for the opportunity this creates for us to help many of the SMB companies in the financial services industry that are under-served from an IT services perspective.” said John Owens, Founder and CEO of Sixwatch.

About Sixwatch:

Sixwatch is a Cybersecurity and managed IT services firm that helps businesses take control of their technology and use it to power their growth. The firm provides holistic solutions that span across security monitoring, endpoint detection, desktop support, backup/recovery, network services, and cloud migration. Sixwatch specializes in providing IT services to financial services and engineering firms.

