Hoyer Statement on Attorney General Barr Resigning
WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on Attorney General William Barr resigning:
“William Barr, during the course of his tenure as Attorney General, diminished the integrity of his office, eroded the independence of the Justice Department, and substantially undermined his own reputation. It will be up to his successor in the next Administration to restore the Justice Department to a place of independence and integrity for which Americans can have respect and in which they can have faith as the protector of justice and equality under the law.”