Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Stand Up Comedian JC Best to Hooking From Home this Wednesday Night at 9pm ET Live on YouTube

JC and JC alone is responsible for giving me my dopest experience performing in NYC at his show which took place in a vegan joint called The V Spot. In short I owe this man my life.”NEW YORK , NY, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomes stand up comedian JC Best on the Hooking From Home podcast this Wednesday, December 16th live on YouTube at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
“JC and JC alone is responsible for giving me my dopest experience performing in NYC at his show which took place in a vegan joint called The V Spot,” says Tokyo. “It remains the best set I ever had in New York and in short I owe this man my life. It was love at first ‘Hat Fish,’ hat fishing is one of my favorite jokes of his.”
To catch JC Best on Hooking From Home live on YouTube go to www.youtube.com/tokyokuntpunch
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
