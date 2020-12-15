Elon Musk May Be Right. Texas Leading California in Developing Cyber Talent

Cybersecurity talent discovery competition for $2 million in scholarships breaks in Texas' favor

Texas high schools are crushing California high schools in cybersecurity talent discovery in competition for $2 million in scholarships

This month, Elon Musk decamped from California to live and work in Texas - explaining his reasoning as, “They do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled, and then they don’t win the championship anymore.”

One of the championships moving to Texas from California is national leadership in cyber talent discovery. As of December 13, students attending Texas high schools held more than twice as many places (2,020 to 860) as semifinalists in the CyberStart America competition (https://www.cyberstartamerica.org/leaderboard/). Texas' per-capita lead is even greater.

With $2 million in college scholarships from the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation available to high scorers, California students may yet wake up and try to catch up. The competition isn’t over until early March. Students sign up at CyberStartAmerica.org

But so far it looks like Elon Musk was right to bet that California’s leadership in tech skills development might be waning.