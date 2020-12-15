“Pocky K.O. Challenge” to Return As Glico’s 2nd Global Partnership with Street Fighter V with Limited-Edition Package

Pocky K.O. Screen

OSAKA, JAPAN, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glico Group (Headquarters: Osaka City, Japan) proudly presents the 2nd “Pocky K.O. Challenge” campaign in partnership with the acclaimed video game “Street Fighter V” launching December 15, 2020.

The prolonged coronavirus pandemic in the year 2020 is dramatically changing our lifestyle. Less human interaction sometimes makes us feel isolated. In our efforts to uplift our spirits during these trying times, the company will once again collaborate with Street Fighter V by leveraging the power of eSports. This allows us to remotely connect users and excite both players and audiences around the world.

CAPCOM CUP 2019 (December 13-15, 2019) mesmerized many eSports players around the world. Our debut to the esports with the Pocky K.O. Challenge was through a special exhibition match conducted during CAPCOM CUP 2019. This quickly grew to be a hot topic in the gaming industry, with many people posting videos and images of successful Pocky K.O. on social media.

A special Pocky Street Fighter V edition package was sold exclusively in the USA to commemorate the fantastic collaboration. The 2020 collaboration makes the limited-edition package expands availability in six countries: USA, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam. Glico also encourages gamers to upload the videos or image captures of your Pocky K.O. on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #PockyKOChallenge. The uploads will be screened judged based on the uniqueness and beauty of their technique by the Pocky K.O. Promotion Campaign Team. The four lucky participants will be selected to get a chance to play against last year’s winner of the Pocky K.O. Challenge, RobTV, at a special exhibition match during the Pocky K.O. GRAND CHAMPIONSHIP. The winner of the live Pocky K.O. Challenge will receive a special prize. Audiences worldwide can enjoy watching their favorite players go head to head in a special Street Fighter V Pocky edition, which will showcase a unique user interface exclusive to the campaign on the official Glico Twitch (@pocky_glico) on January 25, 2021 (Japan time).

“We truly believe that the eSports brings excitement and happiness to both gamers and fans, with the potential to benefit our mental wellbeing. By partnering with Street Fighter V, we hope to spread Pocky’s brand message, “Share happiness!” among Pocky’s and Street Fighter V’s many fans and commit ourselves in supporting the eSports community”, said Hirohisa Tamai, Assistant Global Brand Manager.

“Pocky K.O.” occurs when a player wins a Street Fighter V match while the player has a health gauge similar to a Pocky stick. Players attain the chance of a Pocky K.O. (called “Pocky Chance”) when the ratio of the health bar-to-damage received is visually proportionate to the chocolate-to-stick ratio of a Pocky stick (called “Pocky K.O. Challenge”).

Pocky K.O. Challenge Global Campaign

-Participants can upload videos or screenshots of their win to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #PockyKOChallenge

-Campaign Period: From December 15, 2020 through January 5, 2021 (JPT)

-Winners: 4 people among all participants from all over the world (The winners will be notified by January 8, 2021).

-Campaign site: pocky-ko2020.com/en/

The Pocky x Street Fighter Limited Edition Package can be purchased at Uwajimaya Asian Market in Seattle, Bellevue, and Renton WA, and Beaverton OR locations.

ABOUT STREET FIGHTER

Street Fighter was first released as an arcade game in 1987. This was followed by the 1991 smash-hit Street Fighter II, which innovative battle system-generated mass excitement. In 2018, Capcom launched Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, the latest installment in the series. The series now boasts a cumulative total shipment of 45 million units worldwide (as of June 30, 2020), highlighting the global appeal of the franchise today. The series continues to be a key driving force in the esports fighting game genre today. The latest one is "Street Fighter V Champion Edition" released in February 2020.

http://www.capcom.co.jp/sfv/

About Pocky

Pocky is a popular chocolate-based confectionery that has been loved by people all over the world since it was launched in Japan in 1966. It is made of a crisp biscuit, coated with creamy chocolate. Glico has endeavored to enhance the Global Brand Management framework since 2016, and was certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as having the world’s highest sales* in 2020. (*Title: Largest chocolate-coated biscuit brand -- retail RSP, current/ Estimated sales of $589,900,000 in 2019 based on international market research data). Visit the Pocky Website for more information.

About Glico Group

Ever since the launch in 1922 of the Glico nutritious caramel in its distinctive red box, the business activities of Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. adhered to the corporate philosophy of "Enhancing people’s health through food." Upon the 70th anniversary of the Glico Group in 1992, this same spirit and dedication were incorporated into the revised corporate philosophy of "A Wholesome Life in the Best of Taste." Glico caramel – the company's first product – incorporates the innovative creativeness of Mr. Riichi Ezaki, the company's founder. Ever since the beginning, the entire staff has likewise been heartily dedicated to further enhancing people's health and quality of life. This has led to the expansion of business lines beyond confectionery to include ice cream products, processed foods, desserts, milk products, baby formula, food ingredients, and raw materials for cosmetic and health products. Visit the Glico website.

For all press and media inquiries:

Hirohisa Tamai (Mr.), Assistant Global Brand Manager, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

Yuko Takatani (Ms.), Regional PR Manager, Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Email: glico-singapore@glico.com