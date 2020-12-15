Upsurge Premier League Grand Finals – Rovex's Simps and Evil Geniuses' Prodigies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Upsurge Esports, Unified Esports Association’s high-level esports league, UPL Grand Finals are set. Join Upsurge Esports and our analyst desk for the League of Legends: UPL Playoffs Grand Finals Match. After 12 weeks of competition, Rovex’s Simps and Evil Geniuses' Prodigies face off in a Best of 5 series starting at 8PM EST on 12/15 on Twitch.
Rovex’s Simps Story Line:
Rovex’s Simps was formed towards the end of this summer and the beginning of the Fall 2020 Upsurge Premier League season. The captain of the team David Sin-Keo also known as Rovex currently plays Mid for the team and previously played on amateur teams such as World Class Empyreans and Zenith Esports. He is an avid ARAM player and a staple in the North American Collegiate League of Legends scene.
Rounding out the remainder of the roster there are experienced and proven players such as their bottom laner Andrew Foreman also known as AndyBendy who competed for Radiance owned by Hai Lam in this previous Scouting Grounds Circuit. Andybendy also competed in the Scouting Grounds event itself where his team finished in 3rd place.
Evil Geniuses’ Prodigies: Story Line:
Evil Geniuses’ Prodigies is a young new LCS amateur team that is headed by Ian McCormick also known as Ido. He previously worked with collegiate programs such as UC Irvine and University of Illinois. He prides himself on providing the best possible environment for his player to develop and grow into stage ready talent in the North American LCS and Academy.
One of the newer players to the scene Tomio Chan also just known as Tomio plays jungle for the team and was a fan favorite at the 2020 Scouting Grounds tournament with his team finishing in 2nd place.
About Unified Esports Association (UEA)
Unified Esports Association is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage. Contact upsurge@uea.gg for more information and match results.
Channel:
https://www.twitch.tv/upsurgeesports
Rovex's Simps
https://twitter.com/RSsimps
Aizo - Jon Michael Street
Keel7 (Keel) - Ryan Keel
Rovex1 - David Sin-Keo
Mango Dog 11 (AndyBendy) - Andrew Foreman
Down To Clown1 (Chau) - John Le
* Stage name in brackets if applicable
Evil Geniuses' Prodigies
https://twitter.com/EvilGeniuses
Srtty - Jett Joye
Tomio - Tomio Chan
Aspect - Joshua Lee
Sett x Phel (Shiro) - Kyle Sakamaki
Tsìmí (Mist) -Zi-Lan Lin
* Stage name in brackets if applicable
Casters:
PBP: MadMagical (@Mad_Magical)
Color: ChillingWok (@ChillingWok)
Production:
Hyper (@Hyper10sion_)
Desk:
Travysty (https://twitter.com/Travystyy)
Cubby (https://twitter.com/Cubbyxx)
AlkBattery (https://twitter.com/AlkBattery)
Smax (https://twitter.com/Cubbyxx)
