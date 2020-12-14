Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Free Online Hunter Education Course Now Offered

Monday, December 14, 2020 | 02:43pm

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a free online option to complete Tennessee Hunter Education. The National Rifle Association (NRA) course can be completed online with no in-person portion required.

The NRA online course found on the TWRA Hunter Education web page at  allows Tennessee students (ages 9 and up), who satisfactorily complete this online course to become certified Tennessee Hunter Education graduates. This option allows students to forego the previously required 4-hour field day. Students would have immediate proof of course completion and be ready to head to the woods.

“With so many people able to enjoy the great outdoors during this pandemic we are excited to offer this new, free online option,” said Jason Maxedon, TWRA Deputy Director. “The new course is a quality online learning experience and educational opportunity for anyone wanting to learn about safe and ethical hunting.”

The free NRA Online Hunter Education course is designed to help new hunters of all ages learn how to be safe and responsible members of the hunting community. The NRA state-of-the-art course provides comprehensive online hunter education instruction. Tennessee is the ninth state to offer the NRA course.

Students ages 9 and over, who already are enrolled in a Hunter Education course, can switch over to this option to complete the course.

---TWRA---

 

TWRA Hunter Education web page

