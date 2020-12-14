Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,798 in the last 365 days.

Hale Kaulike Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted on Dec 14, 2020 in News & Reports, Press Releases

HILO, Hawaii — An employee at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee, who was asymptomatic, was last at work the morning of Dec. 11 and took a COVID-19 test that afternoon after a close contact outside of work tested positive. A confirmed positive test result was received Sunday. The employee, who remains asymptomatic, did not work in a courtroom or with the public on Friday. The individual had limited contact with a few coworkers, all of whom wore face masks during their interactions. The Department of Health was consulted and conducted contact tracing.

The areas where this person works are cleaned regularly. Out of an abundance of caution, they received additional disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers.

The courthouse remains open for those with official court business.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Hale Kaulike Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.