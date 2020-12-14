In Athens, Judge-Elect to Take Office Early

Judge-elect Zachary L. Saunders

Zachary L. Saunders, elected last month as judge on the Athens County Probate-Juvenile Court, will be starting his tenure early.

The judge-elect’s full six-year term begins Feb. 9. But he will take office this Thursday due to the resignation of Judge Kenneth Ryan.

Judge Ryan had been appointed in October by Gov. Mike DeWine following the death a month earlier of Judge Robert W. Stewart.

On Nov. 3, Judge Ryan lost to Judge-elect Saunders. Judge Ryan then resigned so Gov. DeWine could appoint his opponent to the bench.

“I am excited for the future of Athens County,” Judge-elect Saunders said. “I am honored that Governor DeWine has appointed me early to the bench and that the citizens of Athens County have elected me to this position. This has been a dream come true and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work.”

The incoming judge lives in The Plains. He has been an assistant Athens County prosecutor since 2015, in charge of the civil division and representing the elected officials of Athens County and its 14 townships. He also managed the grand jury division and criminal cases.

Previously, Judge-elect Saunders practiced criminal defense for adults and juveniles at the firm Mollica Gall Sloan & Sillery in Athens.

He earned his law degree from Western Michigan University’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School and his undergraduate degree from Ohio University in Athens.