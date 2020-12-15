ITpipes Awarded Esri’s ‘Release Ready Specialty’
'Release Ready Specialty' puts ITpipes in a league of its own amongst Esri's pipeline inspection software partners.
...as an early adopter of Esri software releases, ITpipes is a leader that leverages the newest capabilities incorporated in their best in class pipe management solutions.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITpipes, the leader for pipe inspection management software and an Esri Silver Level Partner, has earned the Release Ready Specialty by Esri. The Release Ready Specialty designation is only given to those Esri Business partners who prove their expertise and capability in understanding, adopting, and utilizing the latest version of Esri technology. ITpipes is currently the only pipeline inspection software on the market to have been granted this designation.
— Robert Laudati, Director, Global Partners and Alliances, Esri
ITpipes brings geographic information systems (GIS) into workflows for agencies and contractors around the U.S. that manage wastewater, storm, and water systems. Most large municipalities are already utilizing GIS to manage their infrastructure assets, and many smaller municipalities are in the process of implementing GIS. Therefore, it is vital for these agencies to have their critical pipeline infrastructure data integrate seamlessly into a user-friendly Esri GIS environment. The team at ITpipes works vigilantly with clients, adapting business processes to include mapping features via ITpipes Field and Office applications. This effort allows municipalities - as well as contractors and engineers serving those municipalities - to utilize high-quality data to support operations and make informed decisions.
Al Rossmeisl, CFO at ITpipes, explains “We are delighted to have been recognized for our commitment to keeping current with Esri technology. Our CEO, Cori Criss, has preached relentlessly, since the company’s inception, that every client should have mapping when working with pipe inspection management. This award highlights our company’s commitment to bring mapping technology to a group of workers that typically have not had this information accessible. A huge thank you to Esri for the ongoing support, service, and partnership that makes this improvement for our client base possible.”
“We are pleased to work with ITpipes as a Release Ready Specialty Silver partner,” said Robert Laudati, Director, Global Partners and Alliances, Esri. “Partners in this specialization offer industry expertise using the latest ArcGIS products. As an early adopter of Esri software releases, ITpipes is a leader that leverages the newest capabilities incorporated in their best in class pipe management solutions.”
ITpipes is proud to have worked with Esri products since its inception. ITpipes’ highly-anticipated Q4 2020 Web Release will deliver new login features, such as Esri Federated Portal Login and ArcGIS Online Named-User Login. Existing clients can log into the support portal for more detail on features in the upcoming version release.
About ITpipes:
Founded in 2009, ITpipes develops platforms to allow pipeline inspections to quickly turn into actionable intelligence. ITpipes simplifies field inspections, streamlines data management, and provides powerful decision making tools for pipeline planning and prioritizing. ITpipes has proven success with many of America’s most demanding utilities, successfully moving their pipeline maintenance and rehab programs from reactive to predictive. ITpipes partners with Esri to ensure integrated mapping and automation with client asset management systems such as Cityworks, Cartegraph, Lucity and Tyler Technologies. Visit us at itpipes.com or check out our blog at pipeinspectionsoftware.com
About Esri:
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Esri has partners and local distributors in over 100 countries on six continents, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
