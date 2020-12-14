Black Designers and Entrepreneurs Aim to Disrupt Social Media Tide with LiveWaves Launch
New Black-owned social media app offers event platform where users can monetize streams and protect their dataPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you get when a pastor, military veteran, and a poet join forces? What sounds like the beginning of a bad joke could very well be a game-changer to revitalize a gig economy for millions of creatives whose incomes have been decimated due to COVID-19.
Co-founders Andreas Parsley & Jason Wright have teamed up with Christopher Owens (also known as spoken word artist “Truth B. Told”) and a cohort of Black creatives and designers to create LiveWaves, an easy-to-use, simple social network platform that allows users to monetize their livestreams and communicate with followers without a bombardment of ads or having your data collected and sold.
LiveWaves looks to provide buoyancy for millions of creatives in an industry whose negative impact from COVID is eclipsed only by restaurants and hospitality businesses. The app serves as an all-in-one solution for users, providing a simple social media experience on an event platform with the ability for users to schedule both pay-per view virtual events and free events with a tip option for fans to show their support. Users also have the option to set pricing and limit event tickets as they see fit.
The evolution of LiveWaves has been a decade-long labor of love for co-founders Parsley and Wright, former college football teammates turned business partners who created a similar app to LiveWaves called Club2Nite back in 2012. Their journey has been a constant battle against doubt from an industry that has shown little respect and funding for many Black developers. “We went to TechCrunch’s Disrupt event years ago to promote another app,” Parsley recalled. “Most of the people we ran into assumed we were convention center workers, not developers.”
Overcoming doubt is something Owens is familiar with. What began with years of criticism of not having a “real job” has become a decade-plus career as a writer and spoken word artist that has included national commercials and performances at Barclays Arena, Ford Theater, and Alvin Ailey Music Theater. The pandemic allowed Owens and Parsley, former classmates from Saginaw, MI, to reconnect and work alongside Wright and the team on LiveWaves. “Andreas and Jason have created an amazing and necessary tool for creatives right now and beyond,” said Owens. “As a team we’re all excited to see our platform become a hub that empowers creatives and connects users to great content.”
LiveWaves is available now for free through the App Store and Google Play.
