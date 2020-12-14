Plan Ahead—Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend Is March 5-7, 2021

CONTACT: Captain Michael Eastman: (603) 271-3129 Marie Hixson: (603) 271-5826 December 14, 2020

Concord, NH – The snow is starting to arrive in parts of the Granite State, which means it’s time for snowmobile enthusiasts nationwide to start planning for New Hampshire’s Open Snowmobile Registration weekend. From Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7, 2021, riders from throughout New England, as well as those from all around the U.S. and Canada, will have the opportunity to explore the over 7,000 miles of picturesque trails New Hampshire has to offer snowmobilers.

During the three-day Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend, sleds legally registered to ride in other states and provinces will be able to operate on New Hampshire’s trails. All New Hampshire laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced including speed limits, carrying signed landowner permission letters, compliant exhaust systems relative to noise and decibel levels, and youth operation standards.

“This weekend is one of the highlights of the winter for many resident and non-resident riders,” said NH Fish and Game Captain Michael Eastman, who coordinates snowmobile and off-highway recreational vehicle enforcement, registration, and safety education for the New Hampshire Fish and Games Department’s Law Enforcement Division. “It’s a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore some of the most beautiful parts of the state that can be most easily accessed by snowmobile in the winter.”

Open Snowmobile Registration weekend will happen annually each March, and New Hampshire resident snowmobile enthusiasts should look to other New England states and Canadian provinces for similar Open Snowmobile Registration weekends in January and February of 2021.

2021’s Open Snowmobile Registration weekend coincides with the yearly GoNorth Snofest, formerly known as NH SnoDeo. For more information on this popular event, visit the North Country Chamber of Commerce at https://www.chamberofthenorthcountry.com.

To operate a snowmobile or OHRV in New Hampshire unaccompanied, any person age 14 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class. With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will cover a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety and the rules that apply to all trail riders. Additionally, all children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult when operating a snowmobile or OHRV, unless they are on property belonging to their parents, grandparents, or guardians.

To register for an online safety class visit www.wildnh.com/ohrv/education.html.

For information on snowmobiling, including rules and regulations in New Hampshire, visit www.ride.nh.gov. Become familiar with local snowmobile clubs and services at www.nhsa.com.