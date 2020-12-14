Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News: TCM to Screen 2020 National Film Registry Selections

Collage of still images from films added to the National Film Registry

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced today the annual selection of 25 of America’s most influential motion pictures to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will host a television special Tuesday, Dec. 15, starting at 8 p.m. ET to screen a selection of motion pictures named to the registry this year. Hayden will join TCM host and film historian Jacqueline Stewart to discuss the films.

Select titles from 30 years of the National Film Registry are freely available online in the National Screening Room

