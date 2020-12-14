Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
Adams County
Ashland
Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District
Athens
Athens County
Athens County Landfill
Butler
Butler County
Hamilton City School District
Columbiana
Village of Leetonia
Cuyahoga
Cleveland Municipal School District
Cleveland Municipal School District
Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District
Darke
Darke County Educational Service Center
Defiance
Richland Township
Delaware
Concord Scioto Community Authority
Franklin
OAKS FIN Accounting Module
Ohio Department of Administrative Services
Andrea Shields MED
State Board of Deposit
The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Comm Urban Redev
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
Visit Dublin Ohio
Gallia
Gallia County *
Greene
Rosemarie Marasco MED
Wright State Applied Research Corporation
Hamilton
City of Forest Park
City of Norwood
Henry
Henry County - City of Napoleon Combined General Health District
Highland
Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation
Hocking
Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
Perry Township
Jefferson
Buckeye Local School District
Short Creek Joint Fire District
Lawrence
Appalachian Family and Children First Council
Licking
McKean Township
Lorain
Lorain County General Health District
South Lorain County Ambulance District
Madison
Village of Mount Sterling
Mahoning
Green Township
Marion
Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
Monroe
Seneca Township
Montgomery
Sinclair Community College Foundation
Muskingum
Dianne Johnson MED
Pickaway
Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program
Portage
Ravenna Township
Richland
Pioneer Career and Technology Center
Sandusky
Clyde Public Library
Seneca
Sandusky County-Seneca County-City of Tiffin Port Authority
Shelby
Russia Local School District
Stark
Village of Waynesburg
Village of Wilmot
Summit
Village of Peninsula
Trumbull
Brookfield Township
Gustavus Township
Warren
Village of Morrow
Wood
Bowling Green State University - NCAA
Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV
Village of Luckey
Village of Walbridge
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.