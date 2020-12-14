Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,742 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 14, 2020                                                               

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 Adams

Adams County

 

 Ashland

Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Athens

Athens County

 

Athens County Landfill

 

 Butler

Butler County

 

Hamilton City School District

 

 Columbiana

Village of Leetonia

 

 Cuyahoga

Cleveland Municipal School District

 

Cleveland Municipal School District

 

Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District

 

 Darke

Darke County Educational Service Center

 

 Defiance

Richland Township

 

 Delaware

Concord Scioto Community Authority

 

 Franklin

OAKS FIN Accounting Module

 

Ohio Department of Administrative Services

 

Andrea Shields MED

 

State Board of Deposit

 

The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Comm Urban Redev

 

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System

 

Visit Dublin Ohio

 

 Gallia

Gallia County *

 

 Greene

Rosemarie Marasco MED

 

Wright State Applied Research Corporation

 

 Hamilton

City of Forest Park

 

City of Norwood

 

 Henry

Henry County - City of Napoleon Combined General Health District

 

 Highland

Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation

 

 Hocking

Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

Perry Township

 

 Jefferson

Buckeye Local School District

 

Short Creek Joint Fire District

 

 Lawrence

Appalachian Family and Children First Council

 

 Licking

McKean Township

 

 Lorain

Lorain County General Health District

 

South Lorain County Ambulance District

 

 Madison

Village of Mount Sterling

 

 Mahoning

Green Township

 

 Marion

Metropolitan Educational Technology Association

 

 Monroe

Seneca Township

 

 Montgomery

Sinclair Community College Foundation

 

 Muskingum

Dianne Johnson MED

 

 Pickaway

Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program

 

 Portage

Ravenna Township

 

 Richland

Pioneer Career and Technology Center

 

 Sandusky

Clyde Public Library

 

 Seneca

Sandusky County-Seneca County-City of Tiffin Port Authority

 

 Shelby

Russia Local School District

 

 Stark

Village of Waynesburg

 

Village of Wilmot

 

 Summit

Village of Peninsula

 

 Trumbull

Brookfield Township

 

Gustavus Township

 

 Warren

Village of Morrow

 

 Wood

Bowling Green State University - NCAA

 

Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV

 

Village of Luckey

 

Village of Walbridge

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.