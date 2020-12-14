For Immediate Release:

December 14, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Adams County Ashland Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District Athens Athens County Athens County Landfill Butler Butler County Hamilton City School District Columbiana Village of Leetonia Cuyahoga Cleveland Municipal School District Cleveland Municipal School District Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District Darke Darke County Educational Service Center Defiance Richland Township Delaware Concord Scioto Community Authority Franklin OAKS FIN Accounting Module Ohio Department of Administrative Services Andrea Shields MED State Board of Deposit The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Comm Urban Redev The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System Visit Dublin Ohio Gallia Gallia County * Greene Rosemarie Marasco MED Wright State Applied Research Corporation Hamilton City of Forest Park City of Norwood Henry Henry County - City of Napoleon Combined General Health District Highland Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation Hocking Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority Perry Township Jefferson Buckeye Local School District Short Creek Joint Fire District Lawrence Appalachian Family and Children First Council Licking McKean Township Lorain Lorain County General Health District South Lorain County Ambulance District Madison Village of Mount Sterling Mahoning Green Township Marion Metropolitan Educational Technology Association Monroe Seneca Township Montgomery Sinclair Community College Foundation Muskingum Dianne Johnson MED Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program Portage Ravenna Township Richland Pioneer Career and Technology Center Sandusky Clyde Public Library Seneca Sandusky County-Seneca County-City of Tiffin Port Authority Shelby Russia Local School District Stark Village of Waynesburg Village of Wilmot Summit Village of Peninsula Trumbull Brookfield Township Gustavus Township Warren Village of Morrow Wood Bowling Green State University - NCAA Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV Village of Luckey Village of Walbridge

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

