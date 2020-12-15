Snooknuk Responds to Controversial Snub for Children’s Album, Once Upon a Day, A Lot More Funny
Album Available Now on All Streaming PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s music star, Cheri Moon black female artist known as SNOOKNUK whose beloved and critically acclaimed children’s album is “A Lot More Funny”, says “the selfless and noble decision by Alastair Moock, The Okee Dokee Brothers & Dog on Fleas, the three white male nominees to decline their nominations is a blessing. They have presented the recording academy an opportunity to revisit the nominations and ensure a more inclusive, diverse range of artists are given a proper consideration.”
Cheri says, “now is the time to support this type of systemic change and rally for diverse representation across the board for kids around the world! The Grammy’s are an important institution for musical artists worldwide. Change is essential in order for such a major organization to maintain credibility. For the recording academy to act now and honor the sacrifice of the artists who have declined their nominations would send a message that Grammy recognition is something for all artists of all races, gender identification, and all genres of music to aspire to. Positive actions have already been initiated by amazing organizations such as children's music network & family music forward.”
"Once Upon a Day, A Lot More Funny" is a fun mix of pop, soul, and musical theatrical styles for all youthful ages. It teaches social awareness and valuable life lessons while bringing fun into children’s daily activities.
“Once Upon a Day, A Lot More Funny” available now on Spotify and all other major platforms. Follow Snooknuk Instagram for more information and future releases.
About Snooknuk
Cheri Moon, known by many as the children’s music artist SNOOKNUK, has been a pop music powerhouse for a long time. She’s worked with big names in the industry such as Timbaland, Jimmy Douglass, Kevin Rudolf, and Danja. Cheri has written several famous commercial jingles for companies like McDonald’s, Dr. Pepper, K Mart, Joe Boxer, and Burger King. Currently, as SNOOKNUK, Cheri is making a difference as one of the most prominent Black artists making children’s music. She is presently an executive producer for the PBS show, “Bug Bites,” which teaches kids about bugs and nature.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here