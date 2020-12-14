Holabird Western Americana Collections will hold a five-day Holiday Auction, Dec. 17-21, online and live in Reno, Nev.

Stock certificate for the Edison Storage Battery Co. (West Orange, N.J.), issued for one share to Thomas Edison as company president, dated Nov. 30, 1920, signed twice (est. $2,500-$4,000).

Rare 1879 stereoview of a freight wagon on Main Street in Bodie, California, matted and framed, photographed by Ramanzo Wood, a Santa Cruz landscape photographer (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Major collection of covers from the USS Macon zeppelin, a US airship that was operational from 1933-1935 – 500 covers in all, plus a well-used book on the Macon (est. $2,500-$7,500).

Navajo turquoise squash blossom necklace from around the 1950s or ‘60s, an unmarked naja piece 15 ½ inches long and boasting a nice patina built up on all the silver (est. $1,900-$2,400).