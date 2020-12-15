VetStem Biopharma Shares the Success Story of Rosie who was Treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for Arthritis

Rosie

Rosie, a Corgi, was successfully treated for arthritis and a cruciate ligament injury with VetStem Cell Therapy.

I truly feel Rosie's stem cell treatments are responsible for her being comfortable and almost pain free at 13 years old.” — Rosie's Owner

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosie is a thirteen-year-old, active Corgi. Her owner reports that she never has sense enough to take it easy and a dead run is her gait of choice. Unfortunately for Rosie, she suffered from a severe shoulder injury when she was approximately nine months old. From the injury, Rosie developed painful osteoarthritis in her right shoulder. On top of that, she partially tore her cruciate ligament in her left knee, which also led to osteoarthritis.

Despite receiving surgery for her shoulder injury, Rosie was still experiencing symptoms. Fortunately, her veterinarian recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. To begin the process, fat tissue was collected from Rosie’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. Once collected, the fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. VetStem lab technicians received and processed the fat to extract and concentrate Rosie’s stem and regenerative cells. Three stem cell injections were shipped back to the veterinarian. Approximately 48 hours after the fat collection, Rosie received one injection in each affected joint and one intravenous injection.

Rosie’s initial stem cell procedure was back in 2009. In 2016, Rosie received a follow up treatment with her banked stem cells. At that time, Rosie received one injection into the same shoulder and knee. Now, at thirteen years old, her owner reports that she is still doing well! Her mom stated, “I truly feel Rosie's stem cell treatments are responsible for her being comfortable and almost pain free at 13 years old. X-rays show surprisingly little arthritis for her injuries. She is still active, goes up and down stairs, runs, and is generally a happy Corgi. Thanks for your work in this area!”

Unfortunately, many dogs suffer from injuries which may lead to osteoarthritis down the road. Pain associated with osteoarthritis can greatly affect a dog’s quality of life. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament and joint tissues. In a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the hip, it was found that stem cells reduced lameness and pain.

