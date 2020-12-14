TruVest Breathes New Life Into Bayard Park
Bayard Park in Evansville is among many communities in Southern Indiana that have been plagued with poor housing projects and unreliable contractors.EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Press Conference: December 17, 2020, 9 AM @ 520 Bayard Park Drive Evansville, IN 47713
Bayard Park in Evansville is among many communities in Southern Indiana that have been plagued with poor housing projects and unreliable contractors that make it difficult for residents to build and maintain a higher quality of life.
TruVest has been collaborating with the Evansville community over the past 3 years. Making an impact by building sustainable homes and setting a benchmark for removing obstacles that prohibit homeownership.
Our next big project - revitalizing Bayard Park Drive with TruHome, The City of Evansville, through The Department of Metropolitan Development, The Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and the Evansville Promise Zone that will improve the neighborhood along with the quality of life for each family living on the block.
After a decade of negative overall demographic trends, Evansville's population and the household base has grown since 2010 and are projected to remain positive through 2025.
Evansville, a strong community built on culture and history, will see a population and household increase of nearly 1% over the next 5 years.
The Plan - In Phases
In order to deliver the greatest impact possible, they're grouping their development into four phases.
TruVest already broke ground in Evansville, enacting their four-phase plan to rehabilitate homes and breath new life into the Bayard Park Drive neighborhood.
Phase 1:
Currently active, phase one involves the rehabilitation of four existing homes in the Bayard Park neighborhood. It's TruVest mission to keep the existing charm of original homes and spaces while updating for structural security and beautiful design.
Phase 2:
Phase 2 will consist of four new homes built from the ground up on existing land. Homebuyers will have the options of 3 bedroom/2 bath and 2 bedroom/1 bath homes.
Phases 3 and 4 will consist of all new built homes.
TruVest is thrilled to be able to support Evansville's growing community from the ground level, building beautiful homes and spaces to last for many generations to come.
"We were living in a rundown house that we were renting and paying $750 per month. Now I own my own TruHome for less than $500 a month, and my kids have their own rooms for the first time."
- Mackenzie P., Homebuyer
This is just the beginning. Bayard Park will serve as a groundwork for what's possible in similar areas locally and across the country that has been plagued by external factors for decades.
Ryan DeMent
TruVest
+1 812-777-5850
ryan@truvest.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn