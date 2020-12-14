Sparkle Wash Starts Sanitization Service in York and Lancaster County
Sparkle Wash is a pressure washing company, but is now offering sanitization services based on public demand.WRIGHTSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster is now offering sanitization services. The Wrightsville pressure washing company added the new service based upon local demand.
Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster is based out of Wrightsville, PA and services all of York and Lancaster County. The company has over 55 years of experience in the industry.
Owner Kevin Luttman made the following statement: "While maintaining a clean and pleasant looking exterior to your buildings has always been our number one priority here at Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster, we have always been equally involved in sanitizing buildings and other surfaces that we have been charged with cleaning. It is becoming ever more important to maintain a sanitary environment, both at home and in public. For this reason, Sparkle Wash offers sanitization services in addition to our normal power washing and enterprise cleaning solutions. Based on CDC guidelines, we use a variety of solutions to effectively eliminate germs."
Interested commercial businesses are urged to contact Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster at 717-851-1036 or via their website, sparklewash.com/york/
