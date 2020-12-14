Axios Inspires Foundation hosted the 75th Sign Dedication for a 75th Ranger Regiment Fallen Soldier at Nine Line Hqtrs

Enrique Murillo, Dan Crenshaw and Buddy Carter 75th Sign Dedication Ceremony All Veteran Group Jump Team

The 75th Sign Dedication for a 75th Ranger Regiment Fallen Soldier and a Naval Veteran was hosted by Nine Line Apparel in Savannah, Georgia this past Saturday.

A Veteran dies twice: Once when they pass and the other when they are forgotten.” — Enrique Murillo

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Inspires Foundation , Through Tragedy, Comes Light Organization, and Nine Line Apparel hosted the 75th parking sign dedication and the 9th at Nine Line Apparel Headquarters on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. for 2 military veterans CPL. Christopher James Carter (75th Ranger Regiment) and AWF3 Cameron Scott Walters (U.S. Navy.) The parking lot dedications are designed as a reminder of our fallen military members. Each plaque has a plate with the military member's name, the unit insignia, and a QR code that takes you to a website to learn more about the hero.Prior to the event, Enrique Murillo had the honor to meet with Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter and Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw to explain his mission and welcome them to the foundation family. The meeting was a great success and really allowed the 2 Congressmen to see what he does and how the organization remembers the fallen and their work with suicide prevention.The event started off with a bang with the Patriot Riders, a motorcycle club, escorted by Savannah's finest to the Nine Line Headquarters with bagpipes played by Dan Ailes as they were escorted in. Shortly after the All Veteran Group Jump Team flew in with the Ranger Regiments colors with a free-fall exhibition. Finally, the ceremony had begun with the introductions given by Jereme D, CEO/Founder of Axios Investigations Firm and Axios Inspires Foundation, the posting of the colors, and the final tribute to the families by posting up the plaques and providing a small gift.The MC and founder of the parking lot dedication events, Enrique "Ranger Rick" Murillo, travels all over the nation providing memorial services for the fallen service members at no cost to the families which would normally cost several $1000's. This is done through the charitable contributions of sponsors such as; Miranda Briggs- Fighting the War Within Foundation, Axios Inspires Foundation, and those wishing to support his mission.Each ceremony Enrique spends days planning and coordinating with the local VFW or American Legion to get logistical support then coordinates with a local business to allow the plaque and the ceremony to be held there. His passion for these events was sparked when a fellow veteran brother had passed and he did not want his fallen friend to be forgotten. So he created a parking lot dedication in his honor and things began to grow into now 75 parking lot signs across the nation and he hosts a suicide prevention run called "Man-22." Each year, veterans and supporters get together and run 2.22 miles and do 22 push-ups at the end with full gear to remember the suffering of those who have committed suicide, which according to the Department of Veteran Affairs statistics equate to at least 22 deaths a day. Enrique believes that a "Veteran dies twice: Once when they pass and the other when they are forgotten." He continues to work and build his legacy in hopes it will inspire others to pick up the torch and get involved with the Veteran community.To learn more about Ranger Rick's mission or how you can contribute please visit his website at the Axios Inspires Foundation.

