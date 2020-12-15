NoviFlow Joins Prodapt’s Open Virtual Exchange (OVX) to Help Digital Service Providers (DSPs) Transform the Network Edge
Partnership to Focus on Faster Deployment and Time-to-Revenue with Best-of-breed, Ready-for-service Network Edge Cloud Solutions
Augmented with Prodapt’s OVX accelerators, NoviFlow’s solutions will accelerate DSP deployment cycles, enable elastic scalability, and reduce the CAPEX and OPEX of rolling out new services”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology, and network services provider to the Digital Service Providers (DSPs), today announced a partnership with NoviFlow, Inc., the industry-leading provider of programmable network and cybersecurity optimization fabrics. The partnership will offer DSPs and enterprises pre-integrated synergetic solutions in the areas of 5G, multi-access edge computing (MEC), scaling cybersecurity infrastructure and programmable network fabrics.
— Jesper Eriksson, VP of Product Management NoviFlow
Prodapt OVX automation & network cloud integration accelerators enable DSPs to build cloud-agnostic edge infrastructure with hyperscalers and/or use pre-packaged best-of-breed MEC solutions from the OVX technology vendor partners. This enables DSPs to onboard businesses, launch new telco-edge enabled 5G apps/services, and recognize new revenues faster while creating differentiation.
With Prodapt’s OVX DSPs will have access to ready-for-service, pre-vetted NoviFlow’s NoviWare Network Operating System and CyberMapper application for scaling security tool farms into the multi-terabit class.
Focused on service agility and velocity, Prodapt’s partnership with NoviFlow will help DSPs shorten the time to market of new virtualized, 5G and cloud services to a variety of industry verticals, such as healthcare, gaming, immersive video, security and IoT/IIoT.
“NoviFlow has over eight years of experience developing applications that merge the economics of programmable network silicon with the specialized software expertise needed to expose those capabilities. Our disruptive solutions transform white-box switches into appliances capable of driving multi-terabit performance to network visibility and security tool farms,” said Jesper Eriksson, VP of Product Management. “Augmented with Prodapt’s OVX accelerators, NoviFlow’s solutions will accelerate DSP deployment cycles, enable elastic scalability, and reduce the CAPEX and OPEX of rolling out new services”.
“This partnership will enable DSPs to quickly deploy their unique programmable software-defined edge delivered network services,” said Rajiv Papneja, SVP & Global Head of Network Services, “We are excited to partner and host NoviFlow’s programmable fabric switches and applications in Prodapt’s OVX marketplace, pre-integrated with our accelerators including hybrid cloud network automation, eye-on-the-net analytics tools, and solution testing pipelines. With system integration support, DSPs can now achieve cost efficiency while bringing service agility in cloud-native, best-of-breed open software-defined networks.”
About NoviFlow
NoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based Terabit/s performance cybersecurity and programmable networking solutions to network operators, data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Boston, Singapore, Seattle, and Sunnyvale, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.
About Prodapt Solutions
Prodapt helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation), AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning), SDN-NFV (software-defined networking/network function virtualization) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems.Prodapt’s business consultants enable DSPs on their transformation journey at several layers including cloud, customer experience, business outcome focused initiatives, capex and opex optimization programs.
Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 18,000 people across 64+ global locations. For more information, please visit: www.prodapt.com and Prodapt Open Virtual Exchange: https://www.prodapt.com/en/open-virtual-exchange/
