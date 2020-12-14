Being Seen. The College Volleyball Recruiting process is on
A5 Volleyball Club blazes a new trail with a successful virtual/live stream volleyball recruiting event.ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impressive, technologically savvy, and worth the trip are words a few parents from Tampa, FL used to describe the 2020 Southern Volleyball Showcase held on Saturday, December 5th. The event hosted at the A5 Sportsplex, a 13 court, state of the art volleyball gym that opened this fall. While functioning as the home of the #1 ranked club volleyball team in the country, it also serves as a volleyball tournament and event venue for the Southeast. With 541 players participating from 25 states, and six players traveling from as far away as California, this year has set a new bar in college recruiting events for high school players. To host an event of this size during a pandemic took vision to move forward in challenging times, creativity to overcome obstacles, and ingenuity to deliver for the players and coaches. Kurt Matthews, event chairman, and his team of A5 Volleyball club coaches moved boldly forward with a plan that exceeded all expectations.
A5 Club Director and Showcase Director Gabe Aramian shared, “this event is historical for A5 in two ways - it is the first recruiting event in our new facility and live stream viewing of each court is now available through the HiCast Sports Network.” The safety and well-being of everyone involved required adherence to state-mandated COVID protocols. For this reason, the entire event went virtual for college coaches nationwide to watch players via live stream. The number of people in the gym reduced to just the players and event staff. This capability required cameras to be wired and stabilized on each court to provide viewing in real-time through the live stream for coaches and parents who downloaded the HiCast Sports Network app to view players. The video capabilities included the ability to zoom in on the live stream and watch more closely players on their watch list. This technology also provides real-time playback for coaches to review the player’s performance and the ability for players to make highlight videos.
This recruiting event served as a beginning for younger players in the class of 2023 and 2024 who are just starting the recruiting process, and it provided the last chance opportunity to be seen by coaches looking to fill spots on their rosters for the upcoming season for seniors. Feedback from college coaches has been very positive, especially regarding the ability to see players across all courts and access to a videotape of players for a few months after the showcase. Caitlyn Moriarty, Berry College Head Volleyball Coach, discovered the virtual format simplified the recruiting process and gave her the ability to see the whole player. She shares, “the pressure for high school players to perform in front of a crowd of college coaches can hinder a player’s ability to be themselves. The virtual format removed some of this pressure, and I got to see how a high school player plays, kind of like when nobody is watching. The advanced information on every player was well organized and helped me locate players efficiently, which saves time and gives more players a chance to be seen and considered.” Wherever players are in the recruiting process, the Southern Volleyball Showcase delivered on its purpose to help match players and college programs to ensure everyone finds a fit both on and off the court.
A5 Volleyball Club is the premier junior club volleyball organization in the Southeast for girls, boys, and beach volleyball located in Roswell, GA, in a new state of the art 13 court facility, the A5 Sportsplex.
