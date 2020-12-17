New Services Can Assist Those Seeking Property Along The Light Rail System

Nancy Flicek Understand The Impact Public Transit Has On Commercial Real Estate Learn How Transit Options Can Impact Recruitment And Retention of Employees

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Flicek, a commercial real estate sales broker at Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services in Bloomington, is helping clients and those new to the area capitalize on changes in the quickly shifting commercial real estate marketplace brought about by the Southwest Light Rail Transit (SWLRT) project.

Also referred to as the Green Line Light Rail Extension, when it is completed is 2023, officials expect the region along the 14.5 mile line from Eden Prairie to Minneapolis to be a boon to the area economy by increasing the population, creating job opportunities and attracting more businesses.

However, many commercial clients are looking to maximize their investment now, prompting Flicek and the Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services team to announce the launch of an updated range of commercial real estate solutions aimed at helping industrial property buyers and sellers acquire industrial properties along the SWLRT and Northwest Light Rail Train.

“Securing the right industrial or office property is complicated,” said Flicek. “Working with commercial real estate brokers who specialize in commercial properties can ensure a smooth and stress-free process.”

She explained that commercial real estate brokers have access to the most updated, accurate market data since they continuously communicate with developers, investors, property owners and tenants. They can also help clients choose the most desirable location based on their company’s individual needs.

Flicek has served as a strategist and negotiator for commercial buyers and sellers for nearly 17 years. She assists clients with commercial leasing, acquisitions, commercial sales, investment management, commercial property appraisals, market research and location analysis, negotiation and other real estate services in the greater Minneapolis region. As an experienced real estate broker, she has the knowledge and experience needed to help clients maximize their commercial real estate investments.

Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services is uniquely positioned to assist commercial real estate investors along the SWLRT as the firm has deep roots in metro Minneapolis. Like Flicek, its professionals are well connected with partners in accounting, architecture, management, financing, legal, and construction to guide clients through the entire real estate process.

All are also very familiar with the SWLRT project, so they offer an informed perspective to clients new to the Minneapolis market. Flicek and the Christianson team understand the impact of public transit access and how mixed-use office buildings and industrial properties can boost an area’s profile, drawing both residents and retail businesses, creating a healthy economy and attractive community where residents can access transit and various other amenities.

