Chinsay gains ISO 27001 certification

SINGAPORE, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinsay, the leader in end-to-end trade data capture and digitalisation for the freight and commodity markets, today announced its certification for the ISO 27001:2013 standard from SGS, the world-leading certification company. Through this accreditation, Chinsay is certified to be in compliance with worldwide information security management best practices, extending its commitment to maintaining the best security for its clients’ data.

The ISO 27001 standard is part of more than a dozen standards in the ISO 27000 family aimed at enabling any company to manage security of its assets. With imminent cyber risk in the data world, it is increasingly important for companies to properly manage security of information. Gaining the certification for this standard means Chinsay has implemented all security management guidelines, minimising risk exposure and protecting the company, its assets, clients, and stakeholders.

Hilary Kevin, COO of Chinsay, said: “We have always prioritised data security and integrity within the company, and ensured that we maintained the highest of standards, so it’s great to be formally recognised for our cyber security efforts. As an independent software company, the safety of our clients’ information has been a top priority for us, and we have consistently ensured that the entire company is following the highest of standards. The whole Chinsay team has worked towards adhering to the ISO/IEC standards, enabling our certification.”

Chinsay is the provider of the innovative ICP (Intelligent Contract Platform), a unique SaaS platform aimed at freight and commodity markets, which captures data end-to-end, from negotiation to contract approval. The award-winning platform has been an instrumental part of many firsts, such as the first paperless trade in iron-ore, alongside the biggest names in the market, including Rio Tinto.

