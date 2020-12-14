Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update on the Joint IMF-WB Multipronged Approach to Address Debt Vulnerabilities

World Bank ; International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department

December 14, 2020

Amid rising debt risks in low-income developing countries and emerging markets, the IMF and the WB have been implementing a multipronged approach (MPA) to address debt vulnerabilities. Amplification of debt risks owing to COVID-19 has upped the urgency to implement the MPA and highlights the importance of debt sustainability and transparency for long-term financing for development. At the same time, it should be noted that countries have limited capacities which are further stretched by COVID-19 and that implementation of the MPA by itself may not be sufficient to address debt vulnerabilities and risks from global economic shocks.

Policy Paper No.

occasional

English

December 14, 2020

9781513563619/2663-3493

PPEA2020066

Paper

