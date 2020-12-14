Truck-as-a-Service Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025
Description
This report focuses on the global Truck-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Truck-as-a-Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Daimler Truck & Bus
Fleet Advantage
Fleet Complete
MAN Truck & Bus
Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital Freight Brokerage
Telematics Services
Business Analytics
Digitalization of Retail and Platooning
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Regional Description
In order to understand the different consumers in the global market, this study analyzed and compared the different key players in the global space. It classified the apparent consumption of the product/services in various regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. This report extrapolated the data and reported threats and opportunities which will prevail in the industry in the upcoming years. Furthermore, this report profiled each of the key players in the above-mentioned regions based on their growth rate, production capacity and revenue generation.
Method of Research
The data was collected by identifying the audience and then employing primary methods such as questionnaires, focus groups and interviews. Furthermore, secondary methods, such as data collection through financial and other statistical reports were also utilized.
The method of analysis employed in this report was qualitative and quantitative analysis. The statistical data was analyzed through quantitative methods. Whereas, the data from the interviews and focus groups was analyzed using qualitative analysis. The inferences drawn were implemented in the frameworks such as PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis. The results drawn from these frameworks were used to dictate the future trends of the Game Learning industry.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Truck-as-a-Service Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Truck-as-a-Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Digital Freight Brokerage
1.4.3 Telematics Services
1.4.4 Business Analytics
1.4.5 Digitalization of Retail and Platooning
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Truck-as-a-Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Truck-as-a-Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Truck-as-a-Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Truck-as-a-Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Truck-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Truck-as-a-Service Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Truck-as-a-Service Players (Opinion Leaders)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Daimler Truck & Bus
13.1.1 Daimler Truck & Bus Company Details
13.1.2 Daimler Truck & Bus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Daimler Truck & Bus Truck-as-a-Service Introduction
13.1.4 Daimler Truck & Bus Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Daimler Truck & Bus Recent Development
13.2 Fleet Advantage
13.2.1 Fleet Advantage Company Details
13.2.2 Fleet Advantage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Fleet Advantage Truck-as-a-Service Introduction
13.2.4 Fleet Advantage Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Fleet Advantage Recent Development
13.3 Fleet Complete
13.3.1 Fleet Complete Company Details
13.3.2 Fleet Complete Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Fleet Complete Truck-as-a-Service Introduction
13.3.4 Fleet Complete Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Fleet Complete Recent Development
13.4 MAN Truck & Bus
13.4.1 MAN Truck & Bus Company Details
13.4.2 MAN Truck & Bus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 MAN Truck & Bus Truck-as-a-Service Introduction
13.4.4 MAN Truck & Bus Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Development
13.5 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions
13.5.1 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Company Details
13.5.2 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Truck-as-a-Service Introduction
13.5.4 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Recent Development
