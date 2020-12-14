Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
How to find the best supplier of Face Masks in Vietnam (Interview with Dony Mask)

Dony Garment offer free samples, trial orders, bulk wholesale, and promise to deliver 100% sterilized masks with complete ownership of the quality

Dony Garment offer free samples, trial orders, bulk wholesale, and promise to deliver 100% sterilized masks with complete ownership of the quality

All Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure products are free from virus and bacteria. We have Exclusive Distributors in KSA, Australia, Malaysia, UAE,..."
— Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment
— Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment
HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excerpt from an interview with Dony Garment (the owner of Dony Mask brand) - one of the leading face mask manufacturers in Vietnam:

There are several things which you must look for in the supplier and its product but for your ease, we have categorized them into 2 heads:

1) Certifications
2) Terms of Trade

Certifications:

Masks are classified on the basis of their filtration capacity in the E.U. and the U.S.A. Each of these issues different certificates of acceptance for the protective strength of the mask.

i) European Union (E.U.)

E.U. issues three certificates FFP1, FFP2, and FFP3 for the filtration capacity and safety offered by a mask. The protective strength of the FFP1 mask is the weakest while the FFP3 mask provides the maximum protection.

a) FFP1 Masks: dust-proof (dust that has bigger diameters from coal, iron, silica ore, zinc, aluminum, and cement). The filtration capacity is supposed to be at least 80% while leakage shouldn’t exceed 22%.

b) FFP2 Masks: are protective against particles like cotton dust, granite dust, hay, lead dust, and fume. They can even block off the passage of fine particles from influenza viruses such as avian influenza, SARS, pneumonic plague, and tuberculosis. These masks should have a 94% filtration rate and a maximum of 8% leakage to the inside.

c) FFP3 Masks: has the maximum protection capacity. The mask has the power to block the tiniest particles and viruses having a diameter smaller than 0.001 microns. These masks have a filtration capacity of up to 99% and the leakage is just 2% at max. The FFP3 masks are best to wear in medical and pharmaceutical settings.


ii) The USA

In the USA respirators are categorized into three series viz- N, P, and R. And 3 rating systems in 42 CFR Part 84 by the American National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The Degree of Filtration Ability
● N-series masks can’t filter particles with oil.
● R-series masks can block off particles that contain oil, effectively for a maximum of 8 hours.
● P-series masks are oil-proof and provide the maximum protection for the longest duration.

a) N95 Masks: are the most popular among the public but they are ineffective against the COVID-19 virus. They can block particles like coal, iron ore, flour, metal, wood and pollen, and other non-oil based liquids.

b) N99 Masks: can filter up to 99% particles with a diameter larger than 0.3 microns. They are denser than N95 masks and are block asbestos, bacteria, copier toner.

c) N100 Masks: have the highest protection capacity by filtering 99.97% of the particles that are larger than 0.3 microns in diameter. Being suitable to wear in Medical and Pharmaceuticals, Engineering, Construction, and other hazardous industries they are the best N series mask in terms of protection but it is difficult to wear them for long hours due to their high density that creates breathing difficulties. N100 can protect you from airborne diseases like avian flu, swine flu, and other contagious diseases.

N100 and FFP3 masks, wearers must be cautious in case they have cardiac or respiratory problems

US FDA Regulation for Face Masks

The US FDA 21 CFR Section 878.4040 puts surgical masks in Class II medical devices and gives regulatory standards for them.

There are two key standards you need to consider for FDA compliance—
● ASTM F2100 indicates how to test bacterial filtration efficiency, and
● ASTM F1215 specifies how to evaluate particle filtration efficiency.

A mask receives the certifications of compliance of level 1, 2, or 3 based on the results of the above-mentioned tests.
● A Level 1 mask can filter 95% bacteria and sub-micron particulates.
● Level 2 or 3 masks can filter 98% and up to 99% bacteria and other harmful agents.


Terms of Trade:
You need to consider is to read, discuss, and understand thoroughly the terms of trade to avoid any kind of misunderstanding and fraud. Make sure to consider the following:

i ) Cost
The next important aspect is the cost. Compare the quotation of the different factories before you choose the one that fits your budget. But NEVER SACRIFICE THE QUALITY FOR COST.

ii.) MOQ
MOQ is the abbreviation for Minimum Order Quantity requirements. Generally, it's really difficult to find factories that accept MOQ below 500. There are some factories that do not accept MOQ of less than 1000 which is a big hurdle for small businesses.

iii.) Lead Time

The next factor to consider is the lead time. Nobody likes to put their valuable customers in the weight of their products. This also creates a risk of losing potential customers. Hence, you should give due importance to Lead time as well.

iv) Product Compliance
There are certain restricted chemicals and heavy metals which are restricted to use in clothes like Formaldehyde, lead, cadmium, AZO dyes, and mercury. Before placing an order you must cross-check that the concerned factory has the necessary certification like REACH, CA, etc to import to U.S. and E.U.

Also, make sure that the product has respected certificates needed to sell the product in the concerned country like FDA Levels, FFP 1,2, and 3, etc.

v) Payment Terms
Giving 100% payment to the supplier before the inspection is risky even though some suppliers may insist on 100% payment. But it is better to pay only a 30% deposit and 70% balance after quality inspection and lab testing.

This has brought us to the end of the article. We hope that the information provided above will help you to select the best supplier of Face Masks in Vietnam. We wish you all the best for your success in doing business. Make sure to verify all the necessary information and certificates and conduct the quality tests before placing your order.

"The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it" - Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment

You just read:

